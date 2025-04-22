Perfect Transfer Portal Fit For Kansas Basketball: Can Bill Self Get Him?
On April 6, just 10 days after Texas Tech was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, Darrion Williams announced he would enter the transfer portal. Among all the solid players and prospects of every sort in the portal, Williams is different.
The third best available - according to 247Sports - is a true difference-maker.
Williams averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for the Red Raiders as a big contributor to the Elite Eight run, and the entire season as a whole.
He's a 6-6, 225-pound forward who has formed into a solid wing and can get to his spots efficiently. He can pick up on mismatches and is a three-level scorer, shooting. 43.9% from the field and 34% from behind the arc. With great skills for his size, and he could be a perfect fit for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks had their struggles over the past couple of years searching for the perfect fits in the portal - 2024-2025 was a glaring example of that. This upcoming season, they have a great group of guards in Darryn Peterson, Elmarko Jackson, and Jayden Dawson to build around.
They have their bigs in Flory Bidunga, Bryson Tiller and Samis Calderon. However, they need to find that wing or versatile forward. This is where someone like Williams would be the guy to get.
Williams is a player that would be great in Bill Self's system with his high motor and all around skill. Especially with the uncertainity of Tyran Stokes reclassing, Williams would be an instant impact athlete and a much needed get for Bill Self and Kansas.