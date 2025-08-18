Predicting Kansas Basketball's Top Three Top Scorers in 2025-26 Season
The version of Kansas basketball that fans will watch in the 2025-26 season should look much different than what has been seen in recent years.
Instead of running the offense through a post-scoring big man like Hunter Dickinson, the Jayhawks will rely on a lead guard who can create his own shot.
This roster is built to play fast, with more athleticism across the board and defensive tenacity that should translate directly into transition points.
The biggest question is which players will emerge as the most consistent scorers in an offense that no longer runs through the paint. But by the end of the campaign, these three players are the most likely to finish atop the scoring board for KU.
1. Darryn Peterson
The incoming freshman from Prolific Prep is one of the most highly anticipated players to ever enroll at KU. He enters college as the consensus No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in the country and can score at all three levels.
Peterson is also excellent at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line, giving him more opportunities to put points on the board.
While he is a capable playmaker, Peterson's true impact will come from his ability to take over games with the ball in his hands.
Expect Peterson to lead Kansas in scoring as a freshman with an average in the range of 17-19 points per game.
2. Jayden Dawson
This spot is where things become less clear. However, Dawson brings a skill set that few others on the roster have.
He is arguably the best outside shooter on the team while also being able to slash to the rim with confidence. Ball-handling is not a strength for Dawson, but he will not be asked to often in an offense centered around Peterson.
At Loyola Chicago last season, he averaged 13.9 points per game on 41.0% field goal shooting. Even as somewhat of a volume scorer, his 11.4 field goal attempts per game show his willingness to get shots up.
That same aggressiveness should carry over with the Jayhawks, and anywhere between 11-14 points per game seems likely.
3. Tre White
Rounding out the trio is White, who head coach Bill Self said has had the best summer of any transfer on the roster.
He is an efficient scorer around the rim and a strong rebounder and cutter, occasionally stepping outside to shoot threes when left open (2.1 lifetime attempts per game).
White averaged 10.5 points in just 23.3 minutes per game at Illinois this past season, which translates to 17.9 points per 40 minutes. That production is more sustainable than Melvin Council Jr., who averaged 14.6 points on a heavy 37.1 minutes at his former school.
Flory Bidunga was also considered for this spot, but his points will mostly come from lobs and cleanups on the offensive glass rather than being a go-to scorer.
With how much Self has praised him, White seems to have the starting power forward role under wraps and should average 11-13 points per game.