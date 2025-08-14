Rising Junior Javon Bardwell Reels in Kansas Basketball Offer
While the Kansas basketball program is still looking for its first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Bill Self and his coaching staff are also scouting talent in next year's class.
On Monday, the Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer to one of the best players in the Class of 2027. Javon Bardwell is the most recent recruit to be offered by KU.
Bardwell, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound small forward, has caught the attention of many national scouts in recent months. With over 10 offers on the table, he has quickly become one of the most coveted prospects in his graduating year.
He is a rising junior at PHH Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, after beginning his high school career at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale and later transferring to Hillcrest Prep.
According to 247 Sports rankings, Bardwell is the No. 6 small forward, No. 2 player out of Arizona, and No. 14 overall player in the 2027 class.
247 Sports scouting director Eric Bossi said this about Bardwell at a Pro16 event where he competed for BTI United:
"Bardwell impressed with his all-around game. He looks to be pushing 6-foot-7 at this point and the product of PHHoenix Prep can do so many things out there. He was initiating offense off the dribble, delivering crisp passes and then going and getting his offense on slashing drives to the rim pretty much whenever he wanted to. A good athlete, he's starting to develop some confidence with his jumper and as good as he is already, he still has another level that he can get to."
At his size, Bardwell might be the most fluid athlete in his class. He is exceptionally quick and easily blows by defenders to score around the basket.
Although his jump shot is still developing, he has two years of high school to refine it, and his athleticism helps offset some of his current limitations. Scouts have noted that he is also a particularly impressive passer, often finding the open man when he is driving to the rim.
Bardwell also competes in the Overtime Elite league for the Diamond Doves. According to OE's website, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45.7% field goal shooting.
As the recruitment for the Harlem, New York native heats up, Kansas could become one of his top suitors. Watch Bardwell closely once the Jayhawks focus on the 2027 class.