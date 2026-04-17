Seventh Kansas Player of the Offseason Enters the Transfer Portal

The seventh and final possible Kansas player to enter the transfer portal this offseason did so on Friday morning. Redshirt freshman Corbin Allen hit the open market following his lone season in Lawrence.

Kansas freshman guard Corbin Allen has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Becomes the seventh Kansas player to enter the portal. pic.twitter.com/Is7j37wW1Z — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 17, 2026

A 6-foot-5, 175-pound wing, Allen did not appear in a game for the Jayhawks this season. His only live action came in a preseason exhibition against Fort Hays State, where he missed all four of his shot attempts and grabbed two rebounds in two minutes.



A Kansas City native, Allen played at Oak Park High School, the same school as KU legend Ochai Agbaji. Both players drew plenty of comparisons entering their freshman year at Kansas, as Allen broke the school's all-time scoring record previously set by Agbaji, and both won the DiRenna Award during their senior seasons.

Allen committed to the Jayhawks in May 2025 after previously pledging to San Diego. He will now search for a new destination at the collegiate level with all four years of eligibility remaining.

Kansas men's basketball's Corbin Allen (2) shoots the ball during Late Night in the Phog, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse . | Jesse Bruner/Special to The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen was one of two returning players from the 2025-26 team who had not announced their intentions to enter the portal. That leaves Kohl Rosario, who has already confirmed he will return to KU next season, as the lone returnee from this past year's squad.



The Jayhawks now have six scholarship players on the roster, consisting of a four-man freshman class, Rosario, and recent transfer commit Keanu Dawes. Although Allen wasn't going to play a major role at Kansas in the upcoming campaign, this move creates yet another hole for the coaching staff to fill.