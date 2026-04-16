Top 3 Transfer Targets for Kansas Basketball in the Portal

The Kansas basketball program has hosted several recruits on visits since the transfer portal opened last week. While the Jayhawks remain without a commitment as of Apr. 16, there are several players on the radar who could make a decision in the coming days.



With just six scholarship players currently set to play at the university next season, Bill Self and his coaching staff have plenty of work to do on the open market. Top targets are coming off the board quickly, meaning they will have to move fast.

Although there are several names that may be long shots to land, Kansas has clearly prioritized certain players over others. This trio of portal targets could help kick off what is expected to be a heavy portal class.

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. Terrence Brown

A prolific scoring transfer from Utah, Kansas is competing with blue bloods like North Carolina and Kentucky for Brown's services. He just wrapped up a visit to Chapel Hill and began a trip to Lawrence sometime yesterday.



Following a two-year stint at Fairleigh Dickinson, Brown averaged 19.9 points per game and 3.8 assists for Utah in the Big 12. He is a high-volume scorer who can put points on the board in a hurry, despite not always being the most efficient shooter.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are questions about his shot selection and how he would hold up defensively at his size. However, there aren't many players available who possess the shot-creation ability Brown brings.



Right now, he appears to be a UNC lean, but things could shift following his visit to Lawrence. It's a recruitment at least worth monitoring over the weekend.

2. Keanu Dawes

Dawes was Brown's teammate at Utah this past season and is another highly coveted transfer. The high-flying forward from Houston, Texas, averaged 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds on 54.6% shooting this year.



Standing at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, Dawes would hypothetically replace Bryson Tiller at the power forward spot. His athleticism and strong rebounding would make him a great all-around piece for the Jayhawks.

It remains to be seen whether Dawes and Brown could head to the same school as a package deal or if they will part ways. But if the former happens, Kansas would be adding two All-Big 12 caliber players to kick off this year's portal class.

1. Terrence Hill Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He may not have the flashiest numbers among all the players in the transfer portal, but Hill currently stands as KU's top target. The former VCU standout is coming off a visit to Kansas and could form an exciting backcourt duo with incoming freshman Taylen Kinney.



As a sophomore, Hill averaged 15.0 points and 2.8 assists on 37.0% shooting from three, helping lead the Rams to an upset win over North Carolina in the Round of 64 with a 34-point outing. He was named to the All-A10 First Team and earned both the league's Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year honors.

While there are questions about how he would transition into a starting role after serving as a microwave scorer off the bench at VCU, it may be difficult to pitch him as a sixth man at KU. Hill is one of, if not the best, combo guard available in the portal and may need to be promised a starting role to be convinced.



With a decision expected soon, the Jayhawk faithful will be hoping he chooses Kansas. Landing a scorer of his caliber would allow the coaching staff to then focus more on filling out the frontcourt.