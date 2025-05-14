Should Kansas Pursue Arkansas Transfer Boogie Fland?
All the discussions in and around Lawrence have been centered on Italian prospect Dame Sarr – and for good reason. A talented wing, ranked as the 17th overall recruit in the Class of 2025 by On3, Sarr would be a huge addition for coach Bill Self and his staff.
But, even if the Jayhawks land Sarr, the rotation won’t be filled out. And while Sarr may solve several issues, especially in terms of scoring, he doesn’t exactly give Kansas another ball handler.
And while the transfer portal talent quickly thinned out over the past few weeks, a notable name recently withdrew from the NBA Draft – a player that may draw the interest of the Jayhawks:
Arkansas’ Boogie Fland.
Despite being pegged as a second round pick in numerous mock drafts, Fland decided to pull his name out of the upcoming draft and focus on finding his new collegiate destination.
Fland averaged an impressive 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists as a freshman last season, adding 1.5 steals per contest on the defensive end – all of which has earned him the tenth spot in On3’s transfer portal rankings.
A dream lead guard for any program, Fland is an excellent facilitator in the pick-and-roll and open court. Also a scoring threat, Fland uses his combination of next-level change-of-pace and a lightning-quick first step to create space at will.
A three-level scorer, Fland can score anywhere on the floor. He prefers to do his work in the midrange, where he can get to a variety of pull-ups and floaters, but gets downhill at times, and can finish with both hands.
To top it off, he’s a solid long-distance shooter – especially off the catch – and knocked down 1.7 triples per game on 34.0 percent from deep during his freshman campaign.
Theoretically, Fland could slide seamlessly into the backcourt alongside incoming star freshman Darryn Peterson. The pair could share playmaking duties, while Fland could supplement Peterson’s scoring.
Add Dame Sarr on the wing, and Kansas could potentially have college basketball’s premier three-headed monster on the perimeter.
While there hasn’t been any known communication between Kansas and Fland, the young guard just withdrew from the draft on Tuesday night – meaning Self and his crew have time to reach out.
Fland would certainly come with a hefty price tag, but it’s clear he’s worth the price, as he could elevate the Jayhawks to a legitimate national title contender.