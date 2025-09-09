Tajh Ariza Recruitment Update: Kansas Basketball Remains in the Mix
As the 2026 recruiting trail heats up for the Kansas Jayhawks, Bill Self and his coaching staff have zeroed in on one of the top wings in the nation’s rising senior class.
Consensus 5-star prospect Tajh Ariza is among several recruits slated to visit Lawrence later this month. On3 insider Joe Tipton reported Monday that Ariza canceled his scheduled visit to North Carolina this weekend, hosted in-home visits with Texas and Kentucky, and is considering a future trip to Lexington.
More importantly for Jayhawk fans, Ariza still plans to trek out to KU and remains a top priority.
Ariza is ranked the No. 14 overall player and the No. 6 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.
Set to begin his senior year at St. John Bosco High School, Ariza is expected to be one of the most dominant players in high school basketball this season. At nearly 6-foot-10 without shoes, Ariza boasts a rare combination of length and skill.
Tajh is the son of longtime NBA forward Trevor Ariza and has already drawn comparisons to his father. He might even surpass him if he continues to develop with his three-level scoring ability and defensive versatility.
Kansas Basketball’s Connection to Tajh Ariza
Kansas offered Ariza in December 2023, but his recruitment truly took off in Lawrence following the recent hire of assistant coach Tony Bland last month.
Bland previously coached Ariza at St. Bernard High School in California, where the two spent two years together before Ariza transferred and Bland left for Washington. Within hours of Bland’s hire being announced to the public, recruiting analysts confirmed Ariza's official visit to Kansas.
A former assistant at San Diego State, USC, and most recently UW, Bland rounded out a staff led by a Hall of Famer in Coach Self.
He was one of the two additions to the Jayhawks' sidelines this offseason, joining former All-American point guard and NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn. Norm Roberts (retirement) and Chase Buford (accepted NBA position) departed in the process.
While Ariza's ties to Bland don’t guarantee Kansas leads in his recruitment, the timing of the visit was certainly encouraging to see.
With no commitments in the 2026 class yet, Ariza's upcoming visit starting Sept. 26 is one to keep an eye on for Jayhawk fans.
If Kentucky starts to make a late push, things could get even more interesting. But for now, Kansas basketball remains in the mix for one of the nation’s best wing prospects.