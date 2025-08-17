Three Big 12 Schools That Will Give Kansas Its Toughest Challenge
For the first time since 2023, the Kansas Jayhawks won't enter the upcoming college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the preseason.
In fact, many outlets have the Jayhawks outside the top five of the Big 12 entering the 2025-26 campaign.
While Bill Self assembled a talented group behind incoming freshman Darryn Peterson and a handful of newcomers, KU is no longer the top dog in the conference until proven otherwise.
These three Big 12 schools are expected to be the biggest challengers to the Jayhawks as the regular season approaches.
1. Houston Cougars
Despite a heartbreaking loss in the national title game this April, Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars are out for revenge.
Standout guards Milos Uzan and Emmanuel Sharp returned to school, while a trio of top-20 recruits (Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell, and Kingston Fleming) are set to begin their freshman year. Last year’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Joseph Tugler, is also back.
Sampson’s squads are known for their tenacious defense and player development, and he returns plenty of guys who are already familiar with his scheme.
Analysts widely consider Houston the favorite to win the Big 12 and potentially capture the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness. The Jayhawks only play the Cougars once in the regular season, but it certainly won’t be a matchup fans look forward to.
2. BYU Cougars
The Cougars have a lot of outgoing talent, such as NBA Draft pick Egor Demin, transfer Dallin Hall, and graduate Foussenyi Traore. But Kevin Young reeled in a top-5 freshman class, highlighted by lauded recruit AJ Dybantsa.
In addition to Dybantsa, BYU is returning star guard Richie Saunders, one of the Big 12’s most lethal perimeter threats. Top-10 transfer Robert Wright III from Baylor is making his way to Provo to lead the backcourt as well.
BYU boasts a mix of outside shooting, interior defense, and star power, making it a true contender to win the conference.
Tracking the 1-on-1 matchup between Peterson and Dybantsa will be exciting, but the rest of the Cougars' roster will present Kansas with a major challenge.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The national media is sleeping on Texas Tech. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi only projects them to finish as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Red Raiders are sleepers to win the conference in 2025-26.
The paint will be anchored by JT Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American. His decision to stay in school another year and withdraw from the NBA Draft was perhaps the most significant of the offseason.
Standout point guard Christian Anderson is back for his sophomore year after a remarkable first season in Lubbock, while forward LeJuan Watts (Washington State) and Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro) rank amongst the conference’s best transfer additions.
TTU will be a high-scoring, floor-spacing offense in what could be Grant McCasland’s most talented squad yet.