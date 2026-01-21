What Kansas’ Jacque Vaughn Said After His First NCAA Coaching Win

Jacque Vaughn filled in for head coach Bill Self on Tuesday against Colorado due to Self's hospitalization on Monday. Although Vaughn had never coached at the collegiate level before, he has experience in the NBA, having coached a total of 355 games for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets combined.



Since Self was unavailable and did not travel with the team, Vaughn took over his normal postgame press conference duties. Here are some of the things he said following the 75-69 victory.

On coaching in Bill Self's place:

"Yeah, I think just reflecting back on it pretty quickly since the game has been over. I told the guys that the best part of team sports is everyone has a part, and my part was to fill in for Coach. You do the best that you can. You do it in your way. But I think at the end of the day, mission accomplished. We came here to get a win. We got a great group who showed some resilience tonight, and we'll go home with the W."

On if Self texted him after the game:

"Texted, yes, and then we were talking. I left as he was talking to the whole coaching staff, so we were talking about the game a little bit. He definitely was watching the game, and we didn't play as well as we could have or wanted to. But he's excited that we got a W."

On Melvin Council Jr.'s late heroics:

"Melvin was great. He's done that before for us. Really just getting it in his head that he's not going to allow us to lose, and the plays that he made gave us some momentum. He got to the rim, he was aggressive, and he gave us life when we needed it."

On Darryn Peterson's sprained ankle:

"Yeah, he did, but not to the extent where he didn't finish the game, which was great. So, he showed a lot of resilience in being out there and finishing with our group. It's good to see."

On Tre White's contributions:

"It was hard to really take him out of the game. I think overall, his ability to play different styles for us, whether it's him making threes, whether it's him rebounding the basketball, whether it's him in the break in transition. And so, he was huge for us tonight. I'm not sure we win this game without Tre."

On whether he learned something new about the team in the win:

"I think we were building off our last two games, and the one thing that Coach talked about before we left is, we hadn't played well on the road. Our road record was what it was. And so, we got a chance to alleviate that a little bit and get that turning back in our direction, so we did tonight. That was the whole goal. To come here and get a win on the road and string some good performances together. Not a great performance, but again, it counts in the W column."

On if he expects Self to return soon:

"Coach sounded extremely excited about the win. We were talking. I don't know about the timeline of this thing. Like I said, I'll do my part, whatever it is, but he's excited and we look forward to seeing him when we get back."