Three New Names to Watch for Kansas Basketball’s 2026 Recruiting Class
The next few weeks before the college basketball season opens will be pivotal for Bill Self and Kansas basketball on the recruiting trail.
The Jayhawks are set to host a number of standout prospects on official visits between now and November when the season tips off against Green Bay.
There have already been some big developments for KU, with several targets moving up the recruiting board in recent days. These three recruits are the newest names to watch for the Jayhawks moving forward.
Kansas Basketball's Three New 2026 Recruiting Targets
3. Trent Perry
Perry, a Texas native, was offered by Kansas late last month and quickly included the Jayhawks in his final four schools. The rising senior at Link Academy is a 6-foot-4 hybrid guard who contributes in a variety of ways, including on the offensive glass and as a pesky defender.
Most recruiting sites rank him outside the top 100 nationally, with the consensus placing him as a low-end 4-star prospect. He plays at Link Academy in Missouri alongside fellow KU recruiting target Ethan Taylor, widely regarded as the top center in his class.
Perry is scheduled to visit Kansas later this week before taking trips to TCU and Vanderbilt, his other finalists, ahead of a decision.
2. Alex Constanza
A 6-foot-8 forward from SPIRE Academy in Ohio, Constanza wasn’t previously connected to KU until the Jayhawks offered him on Tuesday and quickly set up an official visit for this upcoming weekend (Sept. 12).
This was an unexpected development for fans, as the top-20 prospect had been linked to schools like Syracuse, Illinois, and Georgetown prior. Nonetheless, Constanza will be in Lawrence this weekend, joining big man Josh Irving and Perry on their visits.
Scouts believe Constanza has an impressive athletic frame, though he still needs to develop as a more effective off-ball contributor.
1. Tajh Ariza
Another name that has emerged in recent weeks is Ariza, the son of NBA veteran Trevor Ariza. A consensus 5-star recruit, Ariza has an incredible build at nearly 6-foot-10 without shoes and one of the most diverse skill sets in his class.
While the Jayhawks technically offered him a while back, he was never deemed a true target until the hiring of Tony Bland to the coaching staff, who was his former high school coach in California.
Now, Ariza is scheduled to visit Kansas starting Sept. 26 and would be the prized possession of the 2026 recruiting class if he committed.
The other two new targets are very solid players, but this would be the blue-chip get in the 2026 class.