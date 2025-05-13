Three Players That Kansas Basketball Is Still Targeting This Offseason
After losing most of the previous team's roster to graduation or the transfer portal, Bill Self had to get to work this offseason to refurbish the Kansas Jayhawks roster.
KU brought in significant talent alongside incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, who is expected to be one of the most electrifying players in college basketball.
The additions of Tre White, Jayden Dawson, and Melvin Council make for an exciting backcourt in Lawrence. But fresh off another disappointing campaign, the currently assembled Jayhawks are still lacking in some departments.
Which players is Kansas still targeting on the recruiting and transfer portal trail? Watch out for these three names.
Dame Sarr
The talk of the town in Jayhawk land is Sarr, the Italian phenom who came out of nowhere and garnered NBA attention at the Nike Hoops Summit.
Since he emerged into the spotlight, the 6-foot-7 wing has received interest from top programs like Duke, Oregon, and Illinois, but Kansas appears to be the frontrunner to land him.
Sarr is the most conceivable addition of this group, as he is expected to make a decision any day now.
Darrion Williams
KU fans have become familiar with Williams in the Big 12 after he spent the past two years starring at Texas Tech.
One of the top uncommitted players in the portal, the 6-foot-6 forward would add star power and experience to a relatively young Jayhawk squad.
If Williams withdraws from the draft and returns to college, KU may be the favorite to land him. The question is whether he will keep his name in the draft pool or opt for one more season in the NCAA.
Patrick Suemnick
After Suemnick visited Kansas last week, the former West Virginia and Oklahoma State player has been identified as a top transfer option in the frontcourt.
The only other big man on the roster besides returning center Flory Bidunga is Bryson Tiller. Tiller, a redshirt freshman, has yet to compete at the collegiate level and remains an unknown coming off ankle surgery.
If the Jayhawks do not add Suemnick specifically, it will likely be a player with a similar skill set — a veteran who can spell Bidunga for 10-15 minutes per game and provide energy for the second unit.