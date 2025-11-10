Three Toughest Kansas Nonconference Games After UNC Loss
Coming into the season, the Kansas basketball program was well aware that its early matchup against North Carolina would be difficult. Friday's loss was the second edition of a home-and-home series between the two programs after KU came out on top in Allen Fieldhouse last year.
The Jayhawks now sit at 1-1 and have dropped all the way to No. 25 in the AP Poll, but the schedule doesn't get any easier from here.
Not only will KU compete in the Players Era Festival with three games in three consecutive days, but it also has several difficult opponents remaining before Big 12 play begins.
These three nonconference matchups could play a big role in determining the team's seeding on Selection Sunday.
Three Most Difficult Remaining Kansas Nonconference Games
3. NC State (Dec. 13)
For the second and final true road game of nonconference play, the Jayhawks will head back to North Carolina (this time to Raleigh) to face Will Wade and the Wolfpack.
NCSU put together a strong offseason, headlined by a solid transfer class featuring former KU recruiting target Darrion Williams and, obviously, its new head coach following Kevin Keatts' eight-year tenure.
The Wolfpack are still figuring some things out in their new system, but this game will take place more than a month into the season, so they will certainly have it circled as a marquee matchup.
2. UConn (Dec. 2)
UConn is one of the best teams in the country and will look to avenge its early March Madness exit last year following back-to-back national titles.
Dan Hurley has assembled another excellent squad, and there is good reason to believe the Huskies can make their way back to the Final Four this year.
They will play fellow top Big 12 programs like BYU and Arizona in the next two weeks before heading to Lawrence to kick off the month of December. A win here could be huge for KU's resume.
1. Duke (Nov. 18)
It is debatable which team is better between Duke and UConn, but playing UConn in Allen Fieldhouse gives KU a massive advantage. The same cannot be said for the Champions Classic, which will be played in Madison Square Garden.
The Jayhawks are still a work in progress, and they have only a week to prepare for Cameron Boozer and one of the best teams in the country on a neutral site.
A win here would put Kansas back in the national title conversation, but a loss could hurt its March seeding.