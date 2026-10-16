Trio of Kansas Basketball Standouts to Speak at 2026 Big 12 Media Days

With the regular season almost underway, the Kansas basketball program will be one of 16 schools participating in the annual Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Bill Self will discuss several topics surrounding this year's Jayhawks squad, which is receiving plenty of preseason hype.

KU competes in its first scrimmage tomorrow against Pittsburg State, but it has already announced which players will represent the university in Kansas City. According to the program, Tyran Stokes, Keanu Dawes, and Kohl Rosario will speak during the event.

Kansas Basketball Announces Three Big 12 Media Day Representatives

Stokes is obviously the headliner of this group, as he's the projected No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft and one of the most highly touted recruits KU has boasted in the 21st century. He's expected to compete for National Player of the Year and numerous Big 12 awards.

Meanwhile, Dawes was perhaps the most coveted transfer the Jayhawks added during the offseason. A forward from Utah, Dawes averaged 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a year ago. His incredible athleticism and experience in the Big 12 make him an extremely important piece of this year's roster.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Rosario is one of just four players from last year's squad who returned to Lawrence. He's an incoming sophomore from Miami, Florida, who struggled during his first year with the Jayhawks but has earned high praise from people around the team throughout the offseason.

Usually, Kansas goes with some of its more established names at media days, but it's understandable why Self and his coaching staff didn't send Tre White and/or Melvin Council Jr. Those two returned to school late in the offseason thanks to court injunctions stemming from the NCAA's ongoing eligibility fiasco. However, there's still a lingering chance that one or both could be deemed ineligible at some point during the year.



Last year, White did speak during Big 12 Media Days, along with freshman Darryn Peterson and center Flory Bidunga. The Jayhawks are taking a similar approach this time around, putting Stokes alongside a veteran transfer in Dawes and someone familiar with the program in Rosario.

All three should provide meaningful insight into what to expect from the team this season. Self will also talk to the media at length.

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