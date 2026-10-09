Kansas Guard Kohl Rosario Discusses Busy Offseason Ahead of 2026-27 Campaign

Kohl Rosario is the only player from last year's Kansas basketball roster who didn't survey his options in the transfer portal or depart briefly due to eligibility constraints. He stuck with the Jayhawks through thick and thin and has been touted as a breakout candidate for his sophomore campaign.



Yesterday, the Jayhawks held an open practice for donors and fans to showcase the talent of this year's team. Afterward, Rosario was one of the players who stayed behind to talk to the media.

Reporters asked him about a number of topics, including the unexpected returns of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. in recent weeks. The sharpshooting wing is thrilled to have two of his teammates from last year back on the team.

"We know that's what was best for the team," Rosario said. "We found out literally before we practiced, and that gave us a different energy boost."

Rosario mentioned an example of the selflessness that both players have shown since coming back. He clarified that they have been anything but entitled, knowing they have to work as hard for their role as they did when they first entered the system a season ago.



"They've been great. They're such good people, they didn't come back expecting anything," Rosario continued. "Even Melvin, when he came back, he went right away and played defense with the scout team by his choice, which just shows the type of person he is. And Tre, too, they didn't expect anything. They know they're here to work hard to earn their spot."

Mar 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard P.J. Haggerty (4) is guarded by Kansas Jayhawks guards Tre White (3) and Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season in Lawrence, Rosario averaged 3.4 points per game in 29 appearances. He showed some flashes toward the start of the season, even starting KU's first six contests, but eventually fell out of the rotation due to his inconsistent shooting stroke.

Rosario says that he's keyed in on improving his jump shot over the offseason. He has also learned not to be overwhelmed by the moment and to let the speed of the game come to him.



"I would say just to slow down," Rosario stated. "Don't let everything come at you too fast. Just be poised and know I don't need to rush my shot."

The Miami, Florida native pinpointed KU's NCAA tournament defeat to St. John's as a turning point for him. Although he only played 10 minutes, he came in when the Jayhawks were down by double digits and made several key plays, including a crucial 3-pointer and defensive stops that nearly sparked a comeback before the Red Storm walked it off with a layup.

This season, the Jayhawks have a new-look roster headlined by top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes. Rosario has been extremely impressed by Stokes' talent and incredible frame at just 18 years old.



"Oh my gosh, he's literally like a superhuman," he joked. "I did not think he was going to be that tall. This guy weighs 240 pounds. He's really good at basketball. I don't think anybody can stop him from going downhill. He's such a force when it comes to scoring and drawing people to make passes to open players."

While Kansas boasts plenty of talented wings in its backcourt, Rosario has a strong chance to carve out a significant role off the bench. He should be one of Bill Self's favorite options on the second unit.

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