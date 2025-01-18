KANSAS

WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Hunter Dickinson Torches Kansas State in Second Half

The Jayhawks' big man was fighting for every point against the Wildcats.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hunter Dickinson is putting on a clinic in the second half against Kansas State, single-handedly leading a 10-0 run to help Kansas basketball seize control in this heated rivalry matchup.

After a steady first half with eight points on 4-for-8 shooting and six rebounds, Dickinson turned it up a notch after the break.

He opened the second half with a smooth jumper to make it 41-31, and he didn’t stop there.

Dickinson hit another jumper and powered inside for two straight layups, quickly extending Kansas’ lead to 47-34. He then followed it up with a nice assist inside to Shakeel Moore.

WATCH: Zeke Mayo Catches Fire Against Kansas State in First Half

He capped off his personal 10-0 scoring burst with another bucket at the 16:15 mark, bringing his total to 18 points and counting.

Kansas State has struggled to contain Dickinson’s dominance in the paint, as the Jayhawks lean on their star big man to maintain their lead.

His ability to take over stretches of the game is proving to be the difference in this tight battle.

With the game still underway, Dickinson’s impact continues to grow as Kansas looks to secure another big win in Big 12 play.

[THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED]

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Zeke Mayo Catches Fire Against Kansas State in First Half

No. 9 Kansas Basketball Suffers Ugly 17-Point Loss to No. 2 Iowa State

Shakeel Moore Is Transforming Kansas' Defense, One Hustle Play at a Time

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball