WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Hunter Dickinson Torches Kansas State in Second Half
Hunter Dickinson is putting on a clinic in the second half against Kansas State, single-handedly leading a 10-0 run to help Kansas basketball seize control in this heated rivalry matchup.
After a steady first half with eight points on 4-for-8 shooting and six rebounds, Dickinson turned it up a notch after the break.
He opened the second half with a smooth jumper to make it 41-31, and he didn’t stop there.
Dickinson hit another jumper and powered inside for two straight layups, quickly extending Kansas’ lead to 47-34. He then followed it up with a nice assist inside to Shakeel Moore.
He capped off his personal 10-0 scoring burst with another bucket at the 16:15 mark, bringing his total to 18 points and counting.
Kansas State has struggled to contain Dickinson’s dominance in the paint, as the Jayhawks lean on their star big man to maintain their lead.
His ability to take over stretches of the game is proving to be the difference in this tight battle.
With the game still underway, Dickinson’s impact continues to grow as Kansas looks to secure another big win in Big 12 play.