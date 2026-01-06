What Bill Self Said About Darryn Peterson Before Kansas vs TCU Matchup

The frustration surrounding Darryn Peterson's injury hit a peak on Saturday when the freshman phenom was subbed out for the majority of the second half in a loss to UCF, despite scoring 23 points in the first half in an exceptional performance. Peterson saw his minutes limited late due to the same lingering injury that has bothered him since the beginning of the season.



Two days later, the Jayhawks are set to host their first Big 12 home game of conference play against TCU in a must-win scenario. Of course, the biggest question is whether Peterson will be able to finish a game this time around, something he has yet to do all season.

During a media appearance on Monday, head coach Bill Self addressed Peterson's injury and gave an update on his status ahead of tonight's matchup.



"I don't know if there's a right or wrong answer," Self said about how he should approach his minutes vs. TCU. "With that being said, I said minute restriction. ... There isn't medical evidence saying to only play him this much or play him that much or anything like that. The one thing I would say, playing him less in the first half is something we haven't done, so we haven't done it. Would that possibly impact the second half? I don't know."

Oct 28, 2025; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Fort Hays State Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I'll wait and see how he feels," he continued. "He felt really, really good the other day and played obviously pretty well the first half. But the second half after the first TV timeout, he needed to come out, and then sub him in, and makes a three in 15 seconds, and he needed to come out then too. So, don't think for a second he didn’t play down the stretch because of a minute restriction. He didn’t play down the stretch because his legs didn’t allow him to do that."



"So I hope like heck that it'll be better. But we don’t quite have the formula yet in how to do this, nor does anybody have the formula yet. I don't think anybody has the answer specifically how to handle it other than the fact he feels well. He feels well and certainly just not quite to the point to where he can probably go extended like we need him to go. So long story short, I don't really know."

Will Kansas Shut Darryn Peterson Down?

Self was also asked about the possibility of Peterson being shut down to preserve his health with the NBA Draft looming. Most scouts currently project Peterson as a top-3 pick in the upcoming draft. This is what Self had to say about that idea:



"No, no," Self reiterated. "He’s a good kid. No. Not at all. There's people that have their own opinions on that, but no. There has not been one thing talked about that. We hope it doesn't get to that, but this is something he will have to deal with regardless of timing and all that stuff moving forward. Hopefully, we can help him get his arms around that and deal with it."