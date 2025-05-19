What Kansas Basketball Should Watch for Heading Into NCAA Dead Period
It is a pivotal time for the Kansas Jayhawks' offseason.
With three scholarships to fill, Bill Self is looking to round out his roster soon.
But with an upcoming NCAA Dead Period from May 21 to June 1, news could be hard to come by for the next couple of weeks.
What should Jayhawk fans look for before the dead period?
Darrion Williams’ Decision
After a questionable showing at the NBA Draft Combine, Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams could very well return to school for another season.
The projected second-round pick entered the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season and is looking at programs like Kansas, Ohio State, and NC State back in college.
The final day to withdraw from the draft and maintain eligibility is May 28, so KU’s transfer target doesn’t have long before his final decision.
Expect Kansas to heavily pursue him if he pulls his name from the draft pool.
International Prospects
Just because the Dame Sarr recruitment fell apart does not mean that Kansas won’t go the international route.
The Jayhawks have already been linked to Croatian standouts Luka Slovic and Ivan Bogdanović, but there are definitely other players on KU’s radar.
There are some international recruits testing the waters in the combine, while others would have to leave their respective clubs and work out their collegiate eligibility.
Although not many names have surfaced yet, expect Self and Co. to target a few players from overseas.
Backup Big Man
Kansas isn’t going to roll into next season with only two scholarship big men (Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller) on the roster.
Whether it is in the form of a proven veteran like Patrick Suemnick or a younger, promising piece, it shouldn’t be long before Kansas adds another center to the mix.