What Melvin Council Jr. Returning to Kansas Would Mean for Jayhawks

In today's college athletics landscape, it has become increasingly difficult to keep track of what determines a player's eligibility. Between redshirts, medical waivers, and transfer rules, the system is more complex than ever.



However, one of these eligibility loopholes could benefit the Kansas basketball team and one of its top players. An NCAA hearing on Friday may influence whether Melvin Council Jr.'s collegiate career is extended.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is set to appear before a judge on Feb. 13 with a lawsuit as he seeks an additional year of eligibility. Aguilar, who spent two years at Diablo Valley College, argues that those JUCO seasons should not count against his eligibility clock.



He has played three years at the Division I level between Appalachian State and Tennessee. Council is in a similar position, having spent two years at the JUCO level before three Division I seasons at Wagner, St. Bonaventure, and now Kansas. Depending on how the judge rules in Aguilar's case, Council could pursue another year at KU.

Melvin Council Jr. Wants to Play Another Year at Kansas

Council was asked about this last week in a press conference. When the idea of returning to KU was raised, he was blunt and told reporters that if given the opportunity, he would absolutely look into coming back to the Jayhawks.



"You know, I haven't looked into that, but I've been hearing things, seeing things and stuff like that," Council said on Thursday. "And, I mean, I would love to come back if I had another year. It's Kansas. Why not? And Bill Self, so."

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives the ball against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing working in Jayhawk fans' favor is that he is not viewed highly amongst NBA scouts. His outside shooting limitations and unconventional style of play do not make him an appealing draft prospect, meaning it is likely he would welcome another year of NIL opportunities in college.



Even if Aguilar's case is approved, there is no guarantee Council would seek a sixth season. The NCAA has recently looked to cut back on blanket waivers after several cases of players receiving seventh or even eight years of eligibility. Still, if a legal path is created that excludes JUCO time from the Division I clock, it is worth monitoring for players in Council's situation.

How It Could Affect Next Year’s Kansas Team

Newport's Taylen Kinney (0) brings the ball up the court during Newport's 81-50 win over Beechwood in the All 'A Classic Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Alla25 | TONY TRIBBLE FOR THE ENQUIRER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Bill Self will have work to do in the transfer portal next offseason, Council's return would fill a major void in the lineup. He would hypothetically join 5-star freshman Taylen Kinney in the backcourt to form a strong guard room.



Kansas is also awaiting the decision of top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes as he approaches his commitment. That scenario would give it three players it could reasonably project as starters.

Assuming Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga enter the NBA Draft once the season ends, Bryson Tiller would likely remain at the four if he does not transfer. The Jayhawks already hold a commitment from Texas big man Davion Adkins, but would probably pursue another frontcourt addition if Bidunga departs.



There are numerous possibilities for how the roster could take shape if Council returns, and it would save Self the challenge of replacing a key backcourt piece. If Aguilar's waiver is granted, it could begin a domino effect for players like Council who started their careers at the JUCO level.