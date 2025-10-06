What New Kansas Commit Davion Adkins Will Bring as a Player
Kansas basketball landed yet another commitment to its 2026 recruiting class on Sunday night, reeling in the program's fourth pledge in the past eight days.
Prolific Prep big man Davion Adkins will be making his way to Lawrence next season as Bill Self's next potential star center.
The rising senior has a diverse skill set that makes him an intriguing prospect for KU. These are some of his strengths and weaknesses that have stood out on film.
Davion Adkins Scouting Report
Adkins stands at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, making him a relatively undersized big man. However, he makes his impact felt in several ways on the court.
For one, he is a dominant rim protector around the basket and could succeed Flory Bidunga as the next elite shot-blocker at KU. He has a terrific vertical that allows him to rise up and alter shots from big men while also sending back attempts from smaller guards.
That tremendous vertical and bounce contribute to his offensive strengths, which primarily come in the putback game and as an alley-oop threat.
Adkins is a strong offensive rebounder who can rise from below the rim for dunks and tip-ins. He is also a surprisingly good passer, even when forced to run the floor, as he is capable of putting the ball on the court for a few dribbles before dishing it out.
He has shown flashes with his post hook, which often looks promising since he is left-handed, but he hasn't yet developed particularly crafty footwork to get into good positions in the paint.
MORE: Javon Bardwell Is a Monumental Addition to Kansas’ Recruiting Class
Adkins' post-up game still has room for improvement. He features an awkward fadeaway that has a very high arc and isn't his most reliable shot.
When he competes for Southern Assault on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Adkins dominates defensively and can overpower opponents with his strength and athleticism.
He'll still need to refine several aspects of his game before arriving in Lawrence, but he has plenty of time to address those weaknesses.
On3 scouting director Jamie Shaw had this to say about Adkins in July:
"Offensively, Adkins plays out of the dunker spot. He is a high-flyer, and while needing others to set up his opportunities, he takes a consolidated approach to creating his advantages. He will need to expand his shooting touch, become a threat from outside of five feet offensively, but the presence he brings on defense erases a lot of mistakes."
Adkins will play the upcoming season at Prolific Prep, one of the nation's premier high school programs. This opportunity will allow him to raise his national profile and test himself against stronger competition.
KU's newest commit still has a lot of room for growth, but he projects as a future starting center in Coach Self's system and one who could eventually become one of the best defensive players in the Big 12.