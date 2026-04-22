ESPN Identifies Two Biggest Remaining Transfer Portal Targets for Kansas

Kansas has made two transfer additions in the past week to kick off the 2026 portal cycle. Bill Self landed former Utah forward Keanu Dawes and All-MAC guard Leroy Blyden Jr. to occupy a pair of starting spots.



The Jayhawks only have seven scholarships filled for the 2026-27 team — eight if you include Paul Mbiya, who never officially entered the portal and could still return to KU. Still, there are several holes the coaching staff must address in the coming weeks.

Aside from Kansas' obvious top target in the Class of 2026, phenom Tyran Stokes, ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello outlined a potential plan for the Jayhawks' offseason. He identified two transfers who could help round out the current squad.

According to ESPN, These Are Kansas’ Top Two Transfer Targets

Borzello acknowledged that KU's roster construction will largely hinge on whether Stokes commits, but either way, there are still glaring needs in the frontcourt and on the wing, particularly for outside shooting. He mentioned two guys who would immediately fill those holes.



"With Blyden committed, Self needs a scorer with size on the wing," Borzello wrote. "Vyctorius Miller (Oklahoma State) is among the players on the Jayhawks' list for that role. In the frontcourt, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam -- one of the best bigs left in the portal -- is among their targets, though he is visiting Michigan this week."

Feb 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Miller, a 6-foot-5 wing who transferred from Oklahoma State, averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Pokes this season. He began an official visit to KU's campus on Monday and is considered a strong candidate to replace Elmarko Jackson as the team's sixth man.



Landing Thiam will be a much more difficult task for the coaching staff. He is another transfer from the Big 12, hailing from Cincinnati, and is one of the most coveted bigs on the open market after concluding his sophomore year with averages of 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.

Michigan just hosted Thiam on a visit and is now the presumed leader in his recruitment. If Thiam pledges elsewhere, the Jayhawks may be able to fall back on other targets like Charlotte's Anton Bonke or Charleston's Christian Reeves, both of whom have made trips to Lawrence already.



Borzello's plan for the Jayhawks may not be feasible, but it would certainly work out well for Self and Co. Time will tell if Kansas can land either of these lauded transfers.