Where Kansas Basketball Stands in Latest National Title Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook updated its betting odds for the next college basketball champions earlier this week.
These odds are updated regularly and offer insight into what the preseason rankings might resemble.
Although the Kansas Jayhawks won't enter the 2025-26 campaign ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the third straight year, they still feature a strong roster led by incoming freshman Darryn Peterson.
Where does KU appear in FanDuel's most recent title betting odds?
FanDuel National Championship Odds (July 28)
Purdue (+900)
Houston (+1000)
Duke (+1100)
UConn (+1700)
Florida (+1700)
Kentucky (+1700)
Michigan (+1900)
St. John's (+1900)
BYU (+2000)
Kansas (+2000)
Louisville (+2000)
Texas Tech (+2000)
Auburn (+2500)
Arkansas (+3000)
Alabam (+3500)
Arizona (+3500)
Gonzaga (+3500)
Illinois (+3500)
Iowa State (+3500)
UCLA (+3500)
Kansas is tied for the ninth-best odds to win the national title, according to CBS Sports.
There is a bit more value now than when the odds were first released and KU was listed at +1600.
The Jayhawks currently trail Big 12 foe Houston and share the same +2000 odds as fellow league mates BYU and Texas Tech.
Purdue leads the way as the only school with triple-digit odds, with the Cougars and Duke in close pursuit.
With a younger, less experienced roster in 2025-26, Bill Self will rely on youngsters like Peterson and Flory Bidunga, along with a flurry of offseason additions.
Following three consecutive disappointing finishes in March Madness, Coach Self is looking to bring the program back to contender status.
If Peterson is as good as advertised and the role players thrive, the Jayhawks could be in the running for their second national title in five years.