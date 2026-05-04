Where Kansas Commit Tyran Stokes Finished in Final Recruiting Rankings

Kansas made the biggest acquisition of its offseason late last month when it received a commitment from top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes. The Rainier Beach High School phenom chose the Jayhawks over Kentucky and is set to lead the charge in Lawrence as a freshman.



Earlier today, Rivals unveiled its final rankings for the 2026 class. Unsurprisingly, Stokes maintained his spot as the No. 1 recruit among the nation's graduating seniors.

Tyran Stokes Remains the No. 1 Player in the Country

After leading Rainier Beach to a 3A state championship as a senior, it is no surprise that Stokes did not drop in the Rivals150. On3 analyst Jamie Shaw explained his reasoning for keeping Stokes at No. 1 in a new article.



"Tyran Stokes earned the No. 1 spot in the 2026 Rivals150 rankings in January of 2025. Stokes has maintained the top position among his peers in each of the six updates since," Shaw wrote. "Based on his play throughout his senior season at Rainier Beach (WA) High and through the post-season all-star circuit, he continues to look like the surest and most ready-to-play prospect in the cycle."

Shaw emphasized just how talented he is, noting that Stokes' abilities are ahead of his peers' by a wide margin. There is truly no player who compares to Stokes coming out of this high school class.



A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, the Louisville native is one of the most talented freshmen to ever commit to Bill Self. He is a high-flying rim runner who can orchestrate the offense as a playmaker and score at a high level.

Joining Stokes near the top of the Rivals150 is fellow Kentucky native Taylen Kinney, who is set to lead the backcourt as KU's point guard this season. The two are close friends and both ranked as 5-star prospects in this recruiting class.



No matter what recruiting outlet you go by, Stokes is likely going to finish as the top player in all final rankings. His skill set is truly unmatched when it comes to raw talent and poise at his age.