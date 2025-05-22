Why Kansas Basketball Must Land Transfer Forward Darrion Williams
Regardless of your opinion on Kansas’ current state, everyone can agree that the Jayhawks need at least one more legitimate weapon.
You can debate how many pieces away Kansas truly is from competing for a national title – CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein believes it's two – or what holes in the roster are the top priority, but there’s no getting around it:
This current Jayhawk roster almost certainly isn’t winning a national championship next season.
Sure, it's talented, but the lack of depth in the frontcourt is a glaring question mark. And a freshman guard leading the way, especially in today’s era of college basketball, is also raising a few eyebrows.
After swinging, and likely missing (although the race isn’t over just yet) on Italian prospect Dame Sarr, the Jayhawks have shifted their focus to Texas Tech transfer forward Darrion Williams, who just withdrew from the NBA Draft.
Especially with Sarr seemingly headed to Duke, coach Bill Self and his crew can't afford to miss out on Williams.
As it stands today, Kansas would be forced to start redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller – who recently underwent left ankle surgery – at the four.
The other option: shift Illinois transfer guard Tre White into that spot. While White is listed at a (generous) 6-foot-7, and is a solid rebounder (5.5 boards per game last season), he’s ill-equipped to defend in the paint on a night-to-night basis.
Cue Williams. There is arguably no one in all of college basketball who better slides into the Kansas lineup than the versatile, big-bodied Williams.
Not only does he solve any interior defensive issues with his wide frame (clocked in at 236 pounds in the combine last week), but Williams offers another true creator on the offensive end alongside incoming freshman guard Darryn Peterson.
More on Williams’ scouting report and potential fit
If Self and his staff can land Williams, the Jayhawks immediately become a (bare minimum) top-15 squad in the country as soon as Williams steps foot on campus, with true national title capabilities.