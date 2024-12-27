Why Kansas Could End Their Streak of NBA Draft Picks in 2025
In the latest Bleacher Report mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman, the Kansas Jayhawks have no players listed, marking a potential first for the program since 2019.
Before that, 2009 was the last time Kansas didn’t have a pick, which makes this year’s potential draft silence even more surprising for a powerhouse like KU.
Heading into the season, Rylan Griffen was getting a lot of attention, with many pegging him as a possible late-first or early-second round pick. But after a slow start, it’s looking less likely for him, especially with the draft class stacked with talent this year.
Then there’s AJ Storr, who had a lot of confidence coming into the season, even saying he expected to be a one-and-done player at Kansas after transferring from Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, after a rough start to the season, Storr’s draft stock has fallen, and he’s no longer making many of the mock drafts — if any at all.
That said, not all hope is lost for Kansas in 2025.
Zeke Mayo, who’s a pure scorer with decent defensive ability and leadership, could still make a run at a second-round pick. His basketball IQ and skill set are there, so it’s possible he could turn some heads by the end of the season.
Hunter Dickinson, with his towering 7-foot-1 frame, could also get some second-round love. His size alone makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking for size and depth in the paint — regardless of his older age.
As for freshman Flory Bidunga, his athleticism is off the charts, and he’s been productive on the court, but it’s likely that he’ll stay another year to develop further.
His potential could lead to a big draft jump in the future, but for now, he’s probably a year away from making a serious run at the draft.
While the Jayhawks did have two players picked last year—Kevin McCullar Jr. in the second round and Johnny Furphy—2025 could be a rare year without any KU players hearing their names called on draft night.
It’s not the scenario anyone expected, but the draft landscape is always unpredictable.