Will Duke Swoop in to Steal Dame Sarr From Kansas Basketball?
Dame Sarr, the Italian sensation who played at FC Barcelona for the past three years, is the top target for the Kansas Jayhawks right now.
He completed an official visit to KU last week, and all signs were pointing to him becoming a Jayhawk in the coming days.
But what was thought to be a done deal is now, at least on the social media circuit, anything but certain.
247 Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball in Kansas' favor to land Sarr on Monday. On Wednesday, he removed the prediction from the website, which raised eyebrows among KU fans.
The timing is certainly not ideal, as lauded Duke transfer Cedric Coward is quickly seeing his draft stock rise at the NBA Draft Combine.
Duke reportedly bowed out of Sarr's recruitment last month once Coward committed to the Blue Devils. With him now leaning toward going pro, could Jon Scheyer and Co. have swooped in to steal the international phenom away from Kansas?
The only other high-profile player Kansas is currently connected to is Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, who is also testing the NBA waters at the combine.
Nothing official, definitive, or credible has been reported yet besides Branham's redacted crystal ball, but Kansas fans are getting nervous.