2024 Kansas Jayhawks Position Preview: Quarterbacks
If there was ever a time for the Kansas Jayhawks to make a run at the College Football Playoff and Big 12 title, it is now.
Returning to the helm is Jalon Daniels, one of the most dynamic and electrifying players in college football. After battling injuries, Daniels is poised to unleash his full potential and is undoubtedly one of the most fun players to watch in the game. His return, combined with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, sets the stage for what could be a breakout year for the Jayhawks.
Grimes, known for his offensive creativity, brings a fresh perspective to Kansas, and with a roster filled with transfer talent and seasoned veterans, the Jayhawks are ready to soar. The offensive weapons at Daniels' disposal are nothing short of spectacular. Devin Neal, on the verge of breaking multiple school records, headlines a backfield that promises to be one of the best in the nation. The receiving corps, featuring Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm, and Quentin Skinner, adds a layer of explosiveness that will keep defenses on their toes.
Backup quarterback Cole Ballard and freshman Isaiah Marshall also bring depth and talent to the quarterback room. Ballard, who stepped in last season when Daniels was injured as a backup to Jason Bean, gained valuable experience and showed flashes of potential. With Daniels' health always a consideration, Ballard could see significant playing time and will be ready to step up when needed.
Isaiah Marshall, a highly-touted three-star recruit, joins the Jayhawks with high expectations. Ranked as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Marshall has impressed throughout the offseason. His skill set, reminiscent of Daniels' own style, could see him earning snaps as a freshman, adding another dynamic dimension to Kansas' offense.
Daniels, however, remains the driving force. A potential All-American candidate, he has the opportunity to deliver a special season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is optimistic about what Daniels can achieve.
"I feel very good about our quarterback room as a whole, but I continue to look at — I'm excited to see what Jalon will do this season for us," Leipold said at Big 12 Media Days. "He's doing everything that doctors, trainers, and strength coaches are having him do, and I can't wait to get to August."
Things are looking up in Lawrence, and the anticipation for the new season is palpable. The Jayhawks, once bottom dwellers, are ready to take flight — and the sky's the limit.
Kansas Football's Projected Depth Chart for 2024 as Fall Camp Opens
1.) Jalon Daniels
2.) Cole Ballard
3.) Isaiah Marshall
2024 Kansas Quarterbacks
1. Jalon Daniels — Redshirt Junior 6-0, 220 lbs
Daniels is eyeing a Heisman Trophy run, especially after generating buzz with a 5-0 start in 2022. Despite shoulder and back injuries, Daniels remains one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the country, known for his rocket arm and dual-threat capability. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated 2,729 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per completion. Although he has averaged only six games per season over four years and hasn't played in over 300 days, his potential is undeniable. His preseason accolades include Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Maxwell Award Watch List, and many others. If Daniels can stay healthy and play a full season, the Jayhawks could be in excellent shape.
2. Cole Ballard — Redshirt Freshman, 6-2, 225 lbs
As a freshman last season, Cole Ballard served as the backup to Jason Bean after Jalon Daniels' back problems. In the season opener against Missouri State, Ballard saw limited action. Against Texas Tech, he completed nine passes for 124 yards and rushed for 20 yards. In the Kansas State game, he completed 11 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding 55 rushing yards on 10 carries. With Daniels' health being a consistent concern, Ballard could see more playing time as a backup this season.
3. Isaiah Marshall — Freshman, 6-0 215 lbs
Isaiah Marshall joins the Jayhawks as a highly regarded three-star prospect, ranked by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. Rivals rates him as the No. 14 prospect in Michigan and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback nationally. He, along with Jalen Todd, are 2024 signees from Southfield A&T. Marshall was named The D Zone 2023 Player of the Year after leading Southfield to its first state championship, finishing with 3,114 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. Modeling his game after Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, Marshall could see playing time as a freshman, showcasing a style similar to Daniels.
4. Ben Easters — Redshirt Junior, 6-3 220 lbs
Easters played snaps at quarterback in Kansas' 49-16 win over Cincinnati, rushing once for 3 yards. Expected to serve as QB-4 this season, he likely won't see much time on the field. As a former three-star recruit, his role will primarily be developmental.
5. Mikey Pauley — Redshirt Sophomore, 6-5 215 lbs
A former Nebraska transfer, Pauley did not play in a game in 2022 or 2023 and is unlikely to see significant action this year, except possibly in mop-up duty. After redshirting his freshman season at Nebraska in 2022, he transferred to Kansas as a walk-on in May 2023, focusing solely on football despite being a two-sport athlete and baseball player with the Huskers.
6. T.J. Crews IV — Redshirt Freshman, 6-0 200 lbs
Crews Iv, a walk-on dual-threat quarterback, was named the offensive MVP for Christ Prep in Lenexa, Kansas, in 2022. He scored a team-high 15 touchdowns as a senior and helped lead Christ Prep to a 5-5 record in 2023. His standout performance earned him a spot in the National Home School Football All-Star Game in 2022.
