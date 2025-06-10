Anonymous Big 12 Coach Casts Doubt on Kansas Football
In Athlon Sports' recently published annual preview, a handful of anonymous Big 12 coaches offered their thoughts on the Kansas Jayhawks.
Some coaches think highly of Lance Leipold's squad, while others are not quite sold on KU.
“On paper, they’re not a top-end team in the league; they’re replacing a lot at receiver, tight end and linebacker,” one anonymous coach told Athlon.
"You see a lot of holes when it comes to returning production, but I wouldn’t rule out a bigger step forward this season if [Jalon] Daniels is healthy," another coach said. "He’s a star player, and they really thrive off of him."
The skepticism surrounding KU is not too surprising given KU’s 5–7 finish in 2024, but there is plenty of reason for optimism.
Jalon Daniels is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the conference when healthy. If he can return to his old form, Kansas has a chance to make serious noise.
The Jayhawks also brought in impact transfers like wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, defensive back Jahlil Hurley, and linebacker Bangally Kamara, which should help ease the production losses that the anonymous coaches are concerned about.
Despite the question marks, ESPN’s FPI system projects Kansas to finish third in the Big 12, with an 87.4% chance to make a bowl game and an 11.3% shot to win the league.
Entering Year 5 of his tenure in Lawrence, Leipold and Co. are in dire need of a bounce-back season after failing to reach expectations in the previous campaign.
The Jayhawks will begin their season on Aug. 23 in a Week 0 matchup against Fresno State.