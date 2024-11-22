Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Sends Trash-Talking Text to Kansas Football Star
Ahead of this Saturday’s showdown between Kansas and No. 16 Colorado, it looks like Shedeur Sanders is already bringing the heat—before the game even starts.
On Wednesday, Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant shared a message he received from Sanders, which was equal parts playful and competitive.
“He (Sanders) told me to stay in man (coverage) because he’s going to try to move around the pocket,” Bryant said.
This kind of trash talk is nothing new for Sanders, who’s been lighting up the field all season. But it shows just how much confidence he has in his ability to move around and make plays, even when up against a tough defender like Bryant.
The Kansas senior is no stranger to lockdown coverage, so this message is just adding fuel to what’s already a fiery matchup in Kansas City.
As both teams prepare for Saturday’s game, Kansas will be looking to build on their solid defensive performance against No. 6 BYU and keep Sanders from making plays through the air and on the ground.
With the game set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, expect high stakes and plenty of action as Sanders and Bryant go head-to-head in what could be a massive matchup with College Football Playoff implications.
