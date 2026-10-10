Could Weather Play a Factor in Kansas’ Road Clash at Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium?

The Kansas football team already faces a daunting task taking on No. 12 Utah later tonight. However, an outside factor could end up being another obstacle in the Jayhawks' way.

The contest, which is being played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, will be impacted by weather. Much of Utah is receiving remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel, which is primarily affecting California's Baja Peninsula and other regions of the Southwest United States.



Because of this, the start time has already been adjusted, as the Big 12 made a two-hour change late last night (9:15 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT) due to inclement conditions. Still, that doesn't mean weather won't play a huge part in this matchup.

Tomorrow night’s Kansas at Utah game will now kickoff at 7 pm CT due to potential severe weather expected in Salt Lake City. We will provide TV information as it becomes available. — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 10, 2026

Competing in the opposing team's home stadium, where it knows the turf much better than the road squad, gives the Utes another edge. Here's how the forecast is shaping up before kickoff.

Kansas vs. Utah Football Projected Forecast

Salt Lake City issued a wind advisory starting at 3 a.m. overnight that lasts until Sunday morning. Wind gusts could climb as high as 30 miles per hour near the stadium throughout the evening.



Rain isn't a guarantee, but there's projected to be thunder in the area an hour after the game begins. It wouldn't be surprising if a weather delay becomes necessary at some point.

Not only does Utah have an advantage on its home field, but weather-related issues can also affect special teams, a facet of the game where KU has faltered so far. In the loss to Arizona State, the Jayhawks' special teams deficiencies loomed large, including an inexplicable sidewinding 17-yard punt by Matthew Gill and a kickoff return touchdown allowed in less than 30 seconds of game time.

Kicker Martin Connington has only connected on 4-of-6 field goal attempts this season, with each of his misses coming from more than 40 yards out. The offense must cash in on every scoring opportunity it gets.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold makes a call during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both teams feature run-oriented offenses with mobile quarterbacks, which they will look to lean on in these conditions. If the rain arrives as expected, a slippery turf could make it more difficult for defensive lines to get into the backfield and limit the speed of players across the field.

For Isaiah Marshall's first true road start at the collegiate level, it couldn't come in a more difficult spot. The strong winds will make his already shaky passes more unpredictable, and it isn't encouraging that he's had trouble securing snaps from his center in the past.



Kansas was already expected to struggle mightily before weather came into the equation. The Jayhawks will need 60 minutes of disciplined, mistake-free football to have any chance of pulling off the upset in Utah.

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