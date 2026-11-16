Kansas DE Leroy Harris III Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Kansas football defensive end Leroy Harris III has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance versus the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Harris racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup in the Jayhawks’ 37-14 win in Morgantown. Harris helped the KU defense hold West Virginia to season lows in rushing (35 yards), total offense (262 yards), and scoring.

KU’s defensive line as a unit was also recognized for their efforts by being named the Defensive Line of the Week by the Big 12 Conference. Both awards are the first for any KU player or team unit this season, and Harris is the first Jayhawk to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors since former cornerback Mello Dotson in 2024.

Harris has been an absolute star for the Kansas defense this season, ranking as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country with a 92.0 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

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He is No. 4 in the country in tackles for loss (16) and tied for No. 17 in sacks with 7.5 so far this season. His tackle-for-loss numbers are tied for the best in the Big 12 this year with Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron, and his sack numbers are second best in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr.

His play has likely catapulted his 2027 NFL Draft odds with how many teams tend to covet good pass rushers. He could easily hear his name called before the end of the third round – which would easily be the highest a KU edge rusher has been selected since Austin Booker was taken in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For now, KU just needs him to keep being the dominant player that he has been as the Jayhawks cling to their bowl game hopes with two games remaining.

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