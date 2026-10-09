ESPN Matchup Predictor Forecasts Kansas Football's Daunting Matchup at Utah
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Kansas will travel to Salt Lake City this weekend to take on No. 12 Utah in a Big 12 showdown. It will be the toughest game the Jayhawks have played all year in a daunting road environment.
Sitting at 2-2, Lance Leipold's squad is coming off a dominant 55-0 win over Middle Tennessee State where the offense totaled over 700 yards. However, the opponent will look much different this time around.
The Utes are a two-touchdown favorite going into the contest, but what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast for this crucial road tilt? Here's where the probability stands according to its latest projection.
Kansas at Utah: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction
This is the lowest chance of victory the matchup predictor has given the Jayhawks all season. There's very little optimism surrounding a KU upset tomorrow night.
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Utah 88.9%, Kansas 11.1%.
The computer model has Utah winning nearly nine times out of 10 in its simulations.
Kansas on SI's Take
Utah's resume features victories over Idaho, Arkansas, Utah State, and Iowa State. The Cyclones tried to mount a comeback in the second half in their Big 12 opener but still fell 31-17.
Quarterback Devon Dampier has led one of the nation's most dominant offenses so far. UU leads the conference in both points scored (43.3) and points allowed (10.3) per contest, making the Utes extremely difficult to beat through the season's first few weeks.
Surprisingly, KU also boasts one of the nation's best defenses, ranking within the top 10 in total yards allowed. However, that number should be taken with a grain of salt, considering the Jayhawks have faced an FCS school and, most recently, a really bad MTSU team.
KU's offense hasn't given fans any reason to believe it can move the ball against this dominant unit. The Jayhawks have looked stagnant in their two games versus Power 4 opponents, failing to capitalize on the defense's success in losses to Missouri and Arizona State.
Coming off a bye week, Morgan Scalley's squad will be well-rested and firing on all cylinders in its home conference opener. No matter how you spin it, things look grim for the crimson and blue.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04