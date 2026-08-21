Dylan Edwards Explains Why He Chose Kansas Football and How He’s Evolving

One of the biggest storylines of the Big 12 football offseason was Dylan Edwards committing to Kansas out of K-State. The former Wildcat departed Manhattan after two years and made history by becoming an exceptionally rare player to flip from one in-state rival to the other.

A Derby, Kansas native, Edwards had been recruited by Lance Leipold's staff since his high school days. Now, they finally landed the speedy rusher during his second stint in the transfer portal.

Edwards briefly spoke to the media Thursday during KU's team media day, discussing his portal process and the timeline that ultimately led to his commitment.



"A few days into the transfer portal, I started talking to the coaching staff and really just trying to get a feel for how they were," Edwards said. "It's been some years since I had gotten to talk to them. So, just building that relationship again, and it was green from there."

Edwards said he was amazed by the differences in the facilities and stadium when he visited, noting that it looked much different than it did in 2022. That played a significant role in his eventual decision.

Construction continues on the east end and the Gateway District at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When KU's coaching staff first recruited Edwards, Andy Kotelnicki was the offensive coordinator. He eventually left for Penn State before returning to Lawrence a few years later as the Jayhawks' associate head coach.



Edwards said his familiarity with the staff played a major part in his recruitment and that he's really excited to be part of Kotelnicki's diverse offensive scheme.

"Coach K is definitely being diverse in what he's calling with everybody on the field," Edwards stated. "And that's what's good about this offense, that the play calls are directed toward each position on the field. So, you can make a lot of different things and schemes from there."

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace also played a major role in maintaining that relationship. He visited Edwards at least once a week during his high school recruitment and continued to keep in touch while Edwards played at other schools.

One of the things Edwards wants to improve since arriving in Lawrence is becoming more vocal. He's naturally a quiet person, but said the coaching staff has helped him come out of his shell since he joined the program.



"At first when I came in, I was a little quiet guy. I didn't say too much," he said. "But as the weeks go on, I'm trying to open up more, and just be who I am. I think it's been better talking to everybody and me being part of the team."

The Jayhawks hope their new-look backfield can lead them to more offensive success in 2026. Both Edwards and fellow Kansas tailback Yasin Willis were named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List earlier this week.

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