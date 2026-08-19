Pair of Kansas RBs Listed to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

The Kansas football backfield is on track to make significant strides in 2026. After a down year for KU's ground game behind Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams, the Jayhawks revamped their running back room and brought back offensive guru Andy Kotelnicki to orchestrate the offense.

Unlike in past years when Kansas employed a true RB1, the carries are expected to be divided among a three-man group of highly touted transfers. Two of those transfers were named to a prestigious watch list yesterday.



Dylan Edwards and Yasin Willis were both listed on the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2026 campaign. The award is handed out annually to the nation's top running back.

This is a high honor for both Jayhawks, and it isn't the first time two KU tailbacks have appeared on this watch list in recent years. The school's all-time leading rusher, Devin Neal, and Hishaw both received recognition together ahead of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.



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Edwards transferred to the Jayhawks from Kansas State and originally hails from Derby, Kansas. Across three seasons at Colorado and KSU, he has amassed 1,072 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry with eight touchdowns, with his best season coming in 2024.



Willis is expected to serve as the team's change-of-pace back after coming over from Syracuse. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound back can bulldoze through defenders with his physical running style and impressive strength.

Those were the only two Jayhawks named to the watch list, but don't count out Colorado State transfer Jalen Dupree. Although he has been nursing an injury throughout much of fall camp, he is coming off a season in which he rushed for more than 500 yards in the Mountain West and could be an underrated asset in the backfield.

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