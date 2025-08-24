Kansas Memorial Stadium: Social Media Reacts To Renovated Booth
Kansas Jayhawks fans had been waiting 21 months to watch their team play a true home football game.
That wait came to an end Saturday when KU hosted Fresno State in a highly anticipated Week 0 matchup.
The Jayhawks cruised to a 31-7 victory, but the night’s biggest story was not only what happened on the field. The real highlight was the grand reopening of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which recently completed Phase I of a $450 million renovation project.
The Gateway District is not expected to be fully finished until 2027, but fans finally received a look at the future of Kansas football.
The response could not have been more positive, with Jayhawk fans praising the new stadium throughout the evening. It was one of the most anticipated sporting events in Lawrence in years, and it lived up to every expectation.
Across social media, fans shared their excitement and had nothing but positive reactions to the stadium’s new atmosphere.
For starters, the sold-out crowd delivered a stripe-out that featured alternating sections of blue and white to create an aesthetically pleasing backdrop.
R1S1 insider Matt Tait added that the noise in the stands before kickoff was unlike anything he had ever heard in the stadium. He described it as feeling like a sports bar, with every section buzzing with conversations and energy.
Another fan highlighted one of the smaller but important upgrades in the renovation: enhanced phone connection.
Improved Wi-Fi was a major promise of the project, and this tweet suggests it is already paying off.
Even with the new look, Kansas maintained its gameday traditions. The Jayhawks waved the wheat after touchdowns and the atmosphere will only improve once both sides of the stadium are finished.
Inside The Booth, the crowd made its presence felt from kickoff until the clock hit zero. Fresno State matched KU with a touchdown on its first drive, but the Bulldogs were held scoreless the rest of the contest.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels was flawless in his 2025 debut, going 18-for-20 with 176 yards and three touchdown passes.
On defense, the Jayhawks picked off two passes from Fresno quarterback E.J. Warner and consistently pressured the Bulldogs into mistakes.
Leipold and Co. dominated on both sides of the ball in what was one of the most complete Kansas football games in recent memory.
The Jayhawks now carry tremendous momentum into Week 1 against Wagner after a night that was unforgettable for both the team and its fans.