EA Sports College Football 25 Adds Renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
EA Sports has updated its College Football 25 video game to feature a preview of what the University of Kansas’ newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will look like, offering fans and players a virtual glimpse of the Jayhawks' future home.
This change was part of a substantial patch released on Thursday, replacing the previous version of the stadium that had been in the game since its initial release in mid-July.
The updated digital version of the stadium showcases the significant renovations planned for the southern and eastern sections, aligning with the renderings released by KU during the Gateway District project’s formal announcement in August 2023. Notably, the wheat-themed lights, a signature element of the stadium, now encircle the venue on the north, west, and east sides—an expansion from their previous placement solely on the north and west sides.
While fans eagerly anticipate the completion of the stadium’s renovations, Kansas Football has made alternative arrangements for its 2024 home games. The Jayhawks will play all six of their home games in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The team’s first two non-conference matchups, against Lindenwood and UNLV, will take place at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City. The four Big 12 Conference home games will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas will face TCU on Sept. 28, Houston on Oct. 19, Iowa State on Nov. 9, and Colorado on Nov. 23.
These temporary relocations are part of the broader efforts to modernize David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, positioning it as a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the game-day experience for fans and players alike. The renovations are a key component of the University of Kansas’ ambitious Gateway District project, which aims to transform the campus and its athletic facilities.
