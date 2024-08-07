Swiss Sensation Alex Raich Ready to Soar in Kansas Defense
Alex Raich, Kansas' Swiss linebacker, is set to make a significant impact on the Jayhawks' defense this season. Previously known for his contributions on special teams, Raich is stepping into the hybrid Hawk linebacker role, a spot once held by Craig Young.
"I mean, I'm just really excited, man," Raich said on Tuesday. "That's what I'm here for. I'm trying to help the defense and help the team get some wins."
Raich's journey to Kansas is anything but typical. Born in Chur, Switzerland, Raich played for the Calanda Broncos before moving to the U.S. to pursue his football dreams at Golden West College in California.
"Like y'all know, I'm from Switzerland," Raich shared. "Played there for a long time and then wanted to seek a bigger challenge. Got to a junior college on the West Coast and from there, I got recruited over here."
The American football culture in Switzerland is vastly different from the U.S. For Reich, football was almost an afterthought.
"It's definitely a lot smaller," Raich said. "Football ain't that big or important like it is out here. We focus on different sports."
Raich's initial exposure to football was almost by chance, influenced by a friend's brother.
"Yeah, I was basically just like my good friend's brother, he was playing already and we just went for a practice, and then yeah, I stuck with it," Raich said.
The opportunity to attend junior college came through a friend's experience, which opened his eyes to the possibilities in the U.S.
"There was a friend of mine who did that before me and that kind of opened my eyes to do that as well," Raich said.
Making the move to the West Coast alone, without any family, was a daunting experience for Raich.
"No, that was just me," Raich said. "I mean, it's definitely hard, especially missing friends and family. You got to miss those people but I think you just got to have your goal in front of you and then just go straight for that."
Kansas' appeal lay in its coaches and the genuine nature of the recruiting process.
"I would say especially the coaches—how they treated me during the recruiting process. It just felt very familiar and nice," Raich said.
Over the past couple of years, Raich has spent time learning from standout players like Craig Young and Rich Miller, gaining valuable insights and experience as a practice player and backup.
"They really helped us understand the defense and how to play at a D1 level," he said.
With Young and Miller no longer on the team, Raich understands the importance of maintaining the high standards they set.
"It takes a lot just because we had those big character guys in our room, and now we need people to fill those spots," Raich said. "It takes a lot on a daily basis."
This season, Raich's family will get to see him play in the U.S. for the first time, adding extra motivation and excitement.
"Yeah, we have some family coming. My dad and mom are coming out this year," Raich said. "It would be the first time they see me play in the U.S. I mean, it means a lot, obviously. It's my family. My dad and mom are huge fans of the sport and of me, so it means a lot."
As Raich prepares to share responsibilities in the Hawk linebacker role with the safeties, he emphasizes the importance of communication on the field.
"I think the key is just communication—being on the same page on every play," he said.
Standing at 6'3" and weighing 230 pounds, Raich registered 45 tackles as a freshman at Golden West in 2019 and 26 more with an interception and a fumble recovery in 2021. His impressive junior college performance led him to Kansas, where he arrived shortly before the 2022 season.
As Raich gears up for the upcoming season, the Jayhawks are counting on his experience and skills to strengthen their new-look defense in 2024.
