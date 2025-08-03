ESPN Lists Kansas as Surprise College Football Playoff Contender
The 12-team College Football Playoff is back for the second year in a row, and at least one Big 12 school is expected to represent the conference in the event.
According to an article by ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the Kansas Jayhawks are a potential CFP sleeper. The website’s analytics give KU a 13.4% chance of making the playoff in 2025, the 26th-best in the nation.
Kansas was the third-highest-ranked of seven Big 12 schools mentioned, joining Kansas State (17), Arizona State (24), BYU (27), Baylor (29), TCU (31), and Texas Tech (32).
Dinich added that she agreed with ESPN's analytics and that the Jayhawks have a shot at making a postseason run if they correct their mistakes from a year ago.
"Kansas' only role in the CFP last year was as a spoiler, knocking off three CFP-ranked opponents (Iowa State, BYU and Colorado) in consecutive weeks," Dinich wrote. "It was too little, too late, though, and Kansas finished 5-7."
"Although the Jayhawks can build on their 3-1 finish and contend to win a wide-open Big 12, Kansas has to show more consistency before being taken seriously as an at-large possibility."
KU returns veteran quarterback Jalon Daniels and added several key pieces on both sides of the ball through the transfer portal, positioning the team to make a serious run in the Big 12.
With no clear frontrunner in the league and one of the easiest schedules in the conference, Kansas could certainly finish with a top record in Big 12 play, especially if it comes out of Lawrence with a win over K-State in October.
An appearance in the CFP would be a dream come true, but the Jayhawks must first focus on getting back to a bowl game before looking too far ahead.