Coming off a triple-overtime loss to BYU, the Kansas football team is officially eliminated from bowl contention and will play its regular-season finale for bragging rights. The Jayhawks will head to Stillwater, where the Oklahoma State Cowboys will host them on Saturday evening.

KU's past three losses have only come by a combined nine points, but its inability to close out tight games has become a recurring issue. It faces a tall task against Eric Morris' squad, which boasts one of the nation's most dynamic offenses behind projected top-3 NFL Draft pick Drew Mestemaker.



Lance Leipold and Co. can no longer salvage this lost season, but they can play spoiler by upsetting a top team in the conference and finishing the year on a high note. What does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast before tomorrow's clash?

Kansas at Oklahoma State: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

As of the now, the Cowboys are significant favorites over the Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Boden Groen (88) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Raymond Gay II (27) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Oklahoma State 70.6%, Kansas 29.4%.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With nearly a three-in-four chance at coming out victorious, it's clear who the computer model favors heading into tomorrow.

Kansas on SI's Take

Oklahoma State peaked at No. 18 in the AP Poll and put the country on notice with a victory over Oregon in Week 2. However, one-score losses to Houston and Iowa State knocked them out of Big 12 title contention early.

Averaging a remarkable 41.1 points per game, the Pokes can score as efficiently as any school in the country. They've hung 57 or more points on three different occasions and haven't put up fewer than 27 since the first week of the season, meaning they could easily carve up the Jayhawks' often-porous defense.



Given the Cowboys' offensive firepower, it's difficult to justify backing Kansas in this matchup. It certainly has the talent to hang around throughout the night, but the coaching staff's recent track record is impossible to ignore.

Regardless of where the program stands, this will mark the final time many seniors and future transfers will don a crimson and blue uniform. While this season hasn't gone as planned, it would still feel good to end on a high note.

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