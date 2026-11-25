Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Football Betting Odds and Information
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The Kansas football team is nearing the end of the 2026 season. While the Jayhawks have already been eliminated from bowl contention, they will play one more game this year against Oklahoma State.
Coming off a triple-overtime loss to BYU, fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the Jayhawks' inability to close out tight contests. Lance Leipold's group tried to make a late-season run with wins over Baylor and West Virginia, but the recurring issue of blowing leads has become far too frustrating.
KU will travel to Stillwater this weekend as the Cowboys look to end the regular season with a victory. Although Oklahoma State is no longer ranked and is outside of the Big 12 title race, the Cowboys have undergone a massive turnaround under first-year head coach Eric Morris and projected No. 1 draft pick Drew Mestemaker.
Here's all the information you should know before tuning in to this showdown on Saturday, including the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Kickoff and TV Information
Kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium will be at 5:15 p.m. CT, broadcast on ESPN2. It should be a nice day for some football, as temperatures are expected to hover around 60° throughout the game.
The last time these two schools met on the gridiron was last year in Lawrence when the Jayhawks came out victorious 38-21. This is a much different Pokes team, though, considering they didn't win a single Big 12 game across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns combined.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds
Spread: -6.5 Oklahoma State, +6.5 Kansas
Moneyline: -220 Oklahoma State, +184 Kansas
Over/Under: 64.5 points
After opening as a 6.5-point underdog to BYU a week ago, Kansas is now a 6.5-point underdog against Oklahoma State on the road. The over/under for this matchup is incredibly high, predicting a final score around 36-29.
The Jayhawks have already celebrated Senior Day and cannot qualify for bowl eligibility regardless of the outcome. This game is purely for pride and to play spoiler against a conference rival.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04