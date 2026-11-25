The Kansas football team is nearing the end of the 2026 season. While the Jayhawks have already been eliminated from bowl contention, they will play one more game this year against Oklahoma State.

Coming off a triple-overtime loss to BYU, fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the Jayhawks' inability to close out tight contests. Lance Leipold's group tried to make a late-season run with wins over Baylor and West Virginia, but the recurring issue of blowing leads has become far too frustrating.



KU will travel to Stillwater this weekend as the Cowboys look to end the regular season with a victory. Although Oklahoma State is no longer ranked and is outside of the Big 12 title race, the Cowboys have undergone a massive turnaround under first-year head coach Eric Morris and projected No. 1 draft pick Drew Mestemaker.

Here's all the information you should know before tuning in to this showdown on Saturday, including the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Kickoff and TV Information

Kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium will be at 5:15 p.m. CT, broadcast on ESPN2. It should be a nice day for some football, as temperatures are expected to hover around 60° throughout the game.

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Leyton Cure (87) catches a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mordecai McDaniel (32) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time these two schools met on the gridiron was last year in Lawrence when the Jayhawks came out victorious 38-21. This is a much different Pokes team, though, considering they didn't win a single Big 12 game across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns combined.

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Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold talk before a game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Spread: -6.5 Oklahoma State, +6.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -220 Oklahoma State, +184 Kansas

Over/Under: 64.5 points

After opening as a 6.5-point underdog to BYU a week ago, Kansas is now a 6.5-point underdog against Oklahoma State on the road. The over/under for this matchup is incredibly high, predicting a final score around 36-29.



The Jayhawks have already celebrated Senior Day and cannot qualify for bowl eligibility regardless of the outcome. This game is purely for pride and to play spoiler against a conference rival.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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