Five Final Thoughts Before Fresno State vs. Kansas Football
The city of Lawrence is buzzing as the Kansas Jayhawks approach their highly anticipated Week 0 matchup against Fresno State.
Head coach Lance Leipold enters his fifth year at the helm and is looking to bounce back from a 2024 campaign where KU finished 5-7 and missed bowl eligibility.
Here are a few of our top quick thoughts before kickoff.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Football Countdown: 5 Thoughts Before Kickoff
5. New Offensive Weapons Need To Prove Themselves
Kansas enters the season with a completely new group of wide receivers and tight ends, while also losing all-time leading rusher Devin Neal to the NFL.
Saturday will give fans their first chance to see which players emerge as the most reliable skill position options for the Jayhawks.
Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is projected to be the WR1, but the outlook beyond him is less certain. Returning wideouts Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien made surprising appearances on the WR2 and WR3 spots on the depth chart, and transfers Cam Pickett from Ball State and Levi Wentz from Albany are also expected to contribute.
In the backfield, veteran Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Iowa transfer Leshon Williams will handle the majority of the carries.
4. Prepare for a More Run-Heavy Fresno Offense
Yes, Fresno State finished with one of the 15 worst rushing offenses in the country last year, but that should change in 2025.
New head coach Matt Entz leaned on the run over 70% of the time in his final two seasons at North Dakota State by using complex sets that kept defenses off balance.
His system will feature plenty of carries for starting running back Bryson Donelson, along with contributions from the Bulldogs’ two backups.
MORE: Kansas Football 2025 Opponent Preview: Fresno State Bulldogs
Donelson averaged nearly six yards per tote as a true freshman and has the power and elusiveness to generate big gains.
Fresno will still look to air it out, but the offense this year will be more balanced with a variety of rushing looks mixed in.
3. Jalon Daniels Doesn’t Need To Be Spectacular
Against the Kansas States and Missouris of the schedule, quarterback Jalon Daniels will need to have a near-perfect performance.
That won't be the case against Fresno State, which has a defensive line that should be outmatched by Kansas' ground attack.
Last season, KU lost many of its games down the stretch due to poorly timed throws and turnovers by Daniels.
If he can avoid those unnecessary mistakes and make the simple throws, the Jayhawks' position players should be able to do the rest.
2. Defense Cannot Play Too Conservatively
The Jayhawks had one of the worst passing defenses in the Big 12 last season, and a large reason for that was that the secondary tried to make the big play too often, making it susceptible to allowing large gains.
That might not have worked a year ago, but new defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald cannot be too conservative in his first game in his new role.
Starting signal caller for the Bulldogs, E.J. Warner, led the AAC in interceptions in each of the past three seasons, and he primarily excels in the short game due to his quick decision making.
McDonald will have to mix in some blitzes and aggressive man coverage to take away Warner's first read and potentially make him panic throws.
1. Ride The Booth’s Momentum
More than just the season opener, this matchup has added significance for the Jayhawk faithful.
It marks the first game inside the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with a sold-out crowd set to pack Lawrence.
For students and fans, it will also be the first true home game in nearly two years.
The energy from the crowd will undoubtedly influence key plays, especially on third downs and in late-game situations where momentum matters most.