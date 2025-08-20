Kansas Football Announces Sellout for 2025 Season Opener Against Fresno State
On Wednesday, KU Athletics announced that the Kansas football home opener against Fresno State this Saturday in Lawrence is officially sold out.
The news is a big win for the athletic department and the football program as they prepare to unveil the new and improved David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to the public this weekend.
The official capacity of the new stadium is 41,525 according to the news release. That is a reduction of approximately 6,000 seats from the old stadium which had a capacity of 47,233 during its final year in 2023.
This will be the fourth consecutive season KU has sold out at least one home football game, bringing the total number of sellouts during that time to 10. The team sold out both games at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City last season and had eight sellouts during the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined.
The sellout is a positive sign that KU fans are excited for this upcoming season, and there’s plenty of reason to be.
The new stadium – which now appears to be on par with some of the best college football stadiums in the country based on recent photos shared by local media members – is a major draw in itself.
KU Athletics Director Travis Goff and his team, alongside their construction and design partners, didn’t leave a (lime)stone unturned when crafting this stadium. It’s one that should bring a much more enjoyable experience for KU fans in attendance this year with state-of-the-art premium seating, new chairbacks on the north and west sides, improved food and drink options, and updated concourses and restroom facilities.
There’s a lot to look forward to with this year’s team as well with starting quarterback Jalon Daniels back for his final season in crimson and blue. Head coach Lance Leipold recently said he believes Daniels is poised to “have his best year yet.”
Daniels will be joined on offense by All-Big 12 caliber center Bryce Foster and a healthy Daniel Hishaw Jr. looking to have a big season as the feature tailback now that KU’s all-time leading rusher Devin Neal is now in the NFL.
On the defensive side, KU could have one of its strongest defensive lines in recent memory with the return of redshirt-seniors Dean Miller (DE), D.J. Withers (DT), Kenean Caldwell (DT) and Tommy Dunn Jr. (DT).
Texas transfer Justic Finkley, who was recently named one of the team captains this year, is also likely to be a key part of that group. He is one of 50 newcomers on this year’s roster looking to make a big impact this year for the Jayhawks.
KU and Fresno State will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this Saturday and will be televised live on FOX.