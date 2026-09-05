Five Kansas Football Standouts in Week 1 Victory Over Long Island

The Kansas football team kicked off the 2026 season slowly, leading by just six points at the conclusion of the first quarter against Long Island. However, the Jayhawks' defense tightened up over the next three quarters, and the offense began to find its footing.

Most of the position groups on the field performed well, though some more than others. Overall, the game was out of reach before the end of the opening half, and the backups began to trickle in over the final 30 minutes of the contest.



With a crucial showdown against Missouri a week from now, certain players showed what they were capable of in the opener. These five stood out the most in the Jayhawks' 45-point victory.

5. WR Tate Nagy

Nagy benefited from slot receiver Cam Pickett being absent from the contest due to injury. He caught three balls in the victory, surpassing his entire reception total as a true freshman.



Nagy reeled in Isaiah Marshall's final throw of the night on a deflected pass that somehow ended up in his arms in the end zone. It was his first collegiate touchdown and a feel-good moment for the son of NFL offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

off the tip in to the ENDZONE 🤝



Tate Nagy with the KANSAS TD



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4Rd2KvZF03 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026

While that play was certainly a highlight, one of the better moments of the night came when Nagy made several defenders miss to overcome a third-and-19 and just beat the line to gain. It was a great display of the shiftiness that makes him such an effective punt returner. Nagy also finished with five punt returns for 48 yards, breaking off a few impressive runs.

There was never much doubt about his role as the lead punt returner, but backup Brandon Schmelzle muffed the first kick he fielded late in the second half. With Nagy already proving what he can do in the return game and making an impact on offense, expect him to continue seeing opportunities in both areas.

4. DE David Santiago

Santiago, whom defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald said had the best fall camp of any player on the entire defense, had an exceptional debut in the crimson and blue. He finished the night with a team-tying best four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

On a rushing attempt by LIU in the second half, he took the ball carrier's lunch money and simply outmuscled him to force a fumble and recover it himself. It was an incredible display of the strength that has earned him so much praise from the coaching staff.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago (44) celebrates a recovery during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Santiago made a strong case to continue receiving reps as one of the team's weak-side defensive ends this season. He also finished with the highest Pro Football Focus grade among the group at 94.9.

3. RB Yasin Willis

It was Willis, not Dylan Edwards, who commanded the majority of the carries with the first team last night. Willis nearly doubled Edwards' rushing attempts with 11 to his' six and accounted for the first two touchdowns of the Kansas football campaign.



The two are listed as co-starters on the running back depth chart, which is no surprise given the vastly different skill sets they offer. Willis is more of a power back who can push through defensive lines for short gains, while Edwards is more of a threat in the open field and as a receiver.

Each player will have their chance to shine in 2026, but we could very well see Willis play a bigger role than anticipated this season.

2. DE Leroy Harris III

Harris broke out last year with a team-best 4.5 sacks, and the former FCS All-American didn't disappoint in his first game as a junior. He led the team with a career-high 4.0 tackles for loss, wreaking havoc in the backfield throughout the first half.

Kansas has themselves a dude on defense. Leroy Harris is 6’5 275 frame athletic as hell chasing down Running Backs all night.



Transfer from UT Chat looks like the real deal pic.twitter.com/1Vx9x762ru — College Football Pulse (@js_ace_football) September 5, 2026

The broadcast mentioned that he's put on 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason, and that doesn't come as a surprise. He looked like an absolute monster out there and should be one of the best edge rushers in the Big 12.

1. WR Nik McMillan

You can look at our breakdown of McMillan's KU debut in our article from last night, but we're going to continue to hammer the point home that he was incredible. The Buffalo transfer is the complete package and looks like he could be a real WR1 threat in the conference.

He finished the night with several highlight-reel grabs, totaling six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for over half of Isaiah Marshall's passing yards and did all of that in just one half of work.



McMillan was the highest-rated Jayhawk on Pro Football Focus all night (96.1 grade). If he keeps this up, expect him to be an All-Big 12 selection by the season's end.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.