Kansas Football Backfield: How Will Jayhawks Divvy up the Carries?

The Kansas football run game struggled severely in 2025 following the departure of Devin Neal. However, with former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki back to guide the offense and a trio of intriguing transfer additions, there is hope that KU can revive its ground game in Lawrence.



Thursday's commitment from Dylan Edwards marked the third running back to pledge to the Jayhawks out of the transfer portal. While he is the most high-profile name of the group, he will not earn every touch.

Transfers Yasin Willis (Syracuse) and Jalen Dupree (Colorado State) both have the potential to play significant roles. Here is how the backfield is shaping up heading into the year:

Projected RB Depth Chart

Dylan Edwards Yasin Willis Jalen Dupree Justin Thurman John Kelly

Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams wrapped up their eligibility following their senior campaigns, while Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III entered the transfer portal. That leaves just Justin Thurman and John Kelly — who combined for only five carries in 2025 — as returning tailbacks.



As a result, Lance Leipold was forced to completely overhaul the RB room, and he has done an impressive job so far. Edwards and Willis both arrived from Power 4 programs and possess bellcow potential.

Edwards' career has been a bit of a saga, as he committed to multiple schools in high school before beginning his collegiate career at Colorado. Across his time at CU and Kansas State, the Derby native has totaled 1,072 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on an efficient 5.8 yards per carry.



While there has been controversy surrounding the injury that forced him to redshirt this past season, his talent is undeniable. He is extremely elusive, runs with purpose, and that is why he is ranked as the No. 11 running back in the transfer portal by 247 Sports.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Willis offers an opposite skill set and could serve as a 1B option in the backfield. Standing at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he is a true power back rather than the speedy runner Edwards is.



During the 2025 season, Willis rushed for 558 yards and four touchdowns in the ACC, adding four receptions. He logged double-digit carries in every game he appeared in, so he has shown he can handle a heavy workload.

Together, Edwards and Willis have the potential to form a dangerous tandem in the Big 12 if both pan out. Edwards' big-play ability paired with Willis' physical running style could mirror the Neal-Hishaw combo Kansas once utilized.



Fans should also not overlook Dupree, who averaged 5.0 yards per carry and surpassed 500 rushing yards at Colorado State. His best performances included a 103-yard outing against San Diego State and a 92-yard effort vs. Washington.

Like Willis, Dupree runs with power and breaks tackles, though he comes from a smaller program and is less proven against higher competition. With that in mind, Willis' experience gives him an edge entering fall camp.



It will be worth monitoring how the depth chart moves, but Edwards and Willis appear to be the favorites to split carries, with Willis handling short-yardage work and Edwards being utilized more heavily in space and early-down situations.