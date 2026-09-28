Former Kansas Football QB Jalon Daniels Presented With Temporary Starting Opportunity

While Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels wasn't selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, he beat out Jake Browning and Conner Bazelak for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backup job in training camp. That has already paid off for the longtime KU signal-caller.

Following Sunday's Week 3 defeat, it was revealed that Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb. NFL insider Ian Rapoport initially reported that Mayfield could miss two to four weeks, and head coach Todd Bowles later confirmed that he'll be sidelined for at least three weeks.



The Buccaneers only carried two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, and Daniels is now set to take over as the starter. Tampa Bay is also expected to add another quarterback to provide depth behind the rookie, but "JD6" is set to take the ball six days from now.

Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels now moves into a starting role. pic.twitter.com/6vTYybncyh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2026

Jalon Daniels to Make First NFL Start in Week 4

Daniels' NFL debut didn't go as planned Sunday afternoon, as his final line read 0-for-3 passing with an interception. He came in with Tampa Bay trailing by seven points and threw consecutive incompletions before launching a 60-yard ball toward the end zone on a last-second Hail Mary attempt, which was intercepted around the three-yard line.

Regardless, Daniels made waves in the preseason and impressed the Bucs coaching staff enough to win the backup job outright. He finished the preseason 27-of-44 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.



Daniels was the epitome of loyalty during his collegiate tenure in Lawrence, spending six years with the program and helping remove it from the abyss of the Big 12. He graduated as the university's second all-time passing leader behind Todd Reesing.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Daniels will make his first NFL start only four weeks into the campaign, taking over for a Buccaneers team that is still searching for its first win. It's a serious opportunity for the former Jayhawk, as he'll be leading a squad that is only one game out of the NFC South division lead despite its slow start.

The arm talent and mobility have always been there, and he appears to have put his extensive injury history at Kansas behind him in the pros. Daniels will take the field against the Packers this upcoming Sunday in a game that Jayhawk fans will absolutely want to tune into.

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