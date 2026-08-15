Former Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Makes Jayhawks Fans Proud With Elite NFL Debut

Jalon Daniels spent six years at the University of Kansas, and throughout that time, he embodied everything it meant to be a Jayhawk. He was a class act on and off the field who always gave it his all, even when he wasn't at full health.

While the California native was not selected in this year's draft following his collegiate career, Daniels signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Throughout OTAs and training camp, Daniels has quietly put himself in the QB3 competition, a spot he's battling former Bowling Green quarterback Conner Bazelak for. Yesterday, Daniels received his first NFL action in the Bucs' preseason matchup against the New York Jets.

"JD6" played the entire second half for Tampa Bay and may have just locked down the third-string quarterback spot. He finished the contest 10-of-15 passing for 111 yards and sealed the game in the final four minutes with a QB sneak touchdown run on a 16-play, 65-yard drive. The Jayhawk faithful couldn't be any prouder of Daniels.

Jalon Daniels finds the end zone 🙌



TBvsNYJ on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ACMMDrs8ZF — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Regardless of how his final two seasons in Lawrence went, Daniels was as exciting a player as anyone in the country when he was healthy. His incredible arm talent and mobility make him an intriguing dual-threat quarterback prospect.



Daniels worked his way back from a potentially debilitating back injury in 2023 and did not miss a game across his final two campaigns at KU. He graduated as the school's second-leading all-time passer and is part of the reason Lance Leipold has been so successful as a head coach.

Prior to this performance, Daniels was viewed as a long shot to win the third quarterback role. But after seeing what he's capable of, the Bucs may think twice before placing him on the NFL waiver wire, where another team could scoop him up at no cost.



At 23 years old going on 24 this October, Daniels is experienced and played in a complex offensive system that featured the most motion in college football. There is no doubt that he will be able to adapt to whatever is thrown his way.

Whether he makes Tampa Bay's 53-man roster remains to be seen, but Daniels is proving that going undrafted doesn't mean you can't carve out a role with an NFL team. With strong showings in Tampa's final two preseason matchups, Daniels could officially secure a spot with the Bucs for his rookie season.

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