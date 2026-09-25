Kansas Football QB Isaiah Marshall Leads College Football in Surprising Stat

Isaiah Marshall's first three games as a starter in a Kansas uniform have been a mixed bag. The redshirt sophomore quarterback has shown flashes of impressive talent, but he's also looked inexperienced at times and still has plenty of areas to improve.



He's led the Jayhawks to a 1-2 record heading into the bye week, which was considered the worst-case scenario for the team in the preseason. Following next week's tune-up game against Middle Tennessee State, there won't be much room for error if KU wants to compete for bowl eligibility late in the year.

Yet despite the offense's inconsistency, Marshall is making his name known around the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the country in "big-time throws," which are "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."

Most Big Time Throws in college football this season, via @PFF:



1) Isaiah Marshall, KU 👀 pic.twitter.com/LRIAj9uNJ7 — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) September 24, 2026

If you have watched KU's three games in their entirety, it shouldn't be surprising to see Marshall leading this category. For every inaccurate throw where he misses his target, he seems to make an equally impressive pass that leaves you wondering how he managed to pull it off.



Marshall has shown an ability to make some uncanny plays, whether it be zipping it 50 yards downfield on a deep ball or throwing a 360-degree completion while falling out of bounds near the sidelines. His weaknesses loomed large in the losses to Missouri and Arizona State, though. The offense never really moved the ball until the second half in each of those defeats.

Clearly, this backyard-style football hasn't led to success for the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws the ball against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall has thrown for 649 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions across the first trio of contests, adding 124 yards on the ground. The biggest concern is his number of turnovers (three interceptions, one lost fumble) and a dangerously low completion percentage. His 53.7% completion rate would be the lowest by a KU starting quarterback in a full season since Ryan Willis in 2015.

There's no question about Marshall’s talent. He's made it evident on several occasions with the big-time throws he’s made. However, he hasn't proven that he can remain composed and disciplined throughout a 60-minute football game without making costly mistakes that dig the team into a hole. Can Marshall keep delivering his magic without bringing along the head-scratchers?

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