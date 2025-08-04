Former Kansas Football RB Laverne Smith Inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
A former Kansas football running back added another honor to his resume this weekend as Laverne Smith was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. He was one of several former Jayhawks to be inducted, including former KU football coach Mark Mangino.
Smith, who grew up in Wichita, KS, and played at Wichita Southeast High School, attended KU from 1973 to 1976 when the Jayhawks were a member of the Big 8 Conference.
Smith played limited snaps as a freshman under then head coach Don Fambrough but took a major leap during his sophomore year. That season (1974), Smith rushed 176 times for 1,181 yards (6.7 avg) and five touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 119 yards and was named First Team All-Big 8 following the season.
His 1,181 rushing yards were a single-season school record at the time and still ranks top 10 all time (No. 6) in KU football history.
Smith earned Second Team All-Big 8 honors in 1975 and 1976 after rushing for 864 yards and 978 yards respectively. His numbers took a dip after the team moved fellow Kansas Sports Hall of Famer Nolan Cromwell to quarterback where he too excelled as a runner – eventually becoming KU’s all-time leading rusher at the position (a title he still holds to this day).
By the end of his college career, Smith held numerous school rushing records, including career rushing yards (3,074), career touchdowns (21), career 100-yard games (13), and more.
Smith was also a track star at KU, winning the 1976 Big 8 title in the 100-meter and 440-yard relay. His 100-meter time of 10:07 still stands as KU men’s outdoor school record.
In May 1977, Smith was drafted in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his NFL career was sadly short-lived due to a serious leg injury he suffered during his rookie season.
When it comes to running backs, Smith will always be considered one of the greatest in KU history. And now, he will forever be recognized as one of the greatest in the history of the state.