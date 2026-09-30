Former Kansas Football Star Devin Neal Finds New Home with Minnesota Vikings

One of the most popular and beloved Kansas football players of all time has taken the next step in his NFL journey as running back Devin Neal has recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news on Tuesday that Neal has joined the Vikings after spending his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints where he rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns in 10 game appearances during the 2025-26 season.

According to the official news release by the Vikings on Wednesday, Neal has been signed to the practice squad along with running back Austin Estime, outside linebacker Keshawn Banks, punter Johnny Hekker and guard Josh Priebe.

Neal should have a chance at competing for playing time as the Vikings are thin at running back after starting running back Jordan Mason fractured his thumb in Week 1 versus Green Bay and was placed on short-term injured reserve. That left little depth behind now-starter Aaron Jones Sr. and now presents the opportunity for Neal to spell Jones or backfill him should he fall injured.

Neal was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 184 overall pick after having a record-setting career at Kansas. Neal set multiple school records by the end of his senior season, including the all-time rushing record (4,343 yards) and all-time rushing touchdowns (49). He is also the only KU running back to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Jayhawk fans will be tuned in to see what Neal can do with his second opportunity in the NFL.