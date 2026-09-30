Vikings Super Bowl Market on Kalshi Spiking, Eagles Trending Down

After Week 3 of the NFL, Kalshi’s Super Bowl market is trending in all sorts of directions. Two teams that are on the move are the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are trending up, while the Eagles took a slight hit.

Following the week, the Vikings price rose from 2% to 4% as they continued their perfect start to the season. As for the Eagles, they took a 1% drop to 5% following their Week 3 loss on Monday Night Football.

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Riser: Minnesota Vikings, 2% to 4%

The Minnesota Vikings have quietly played to a 3-0 record and are worth keeping an eye on as the season continues. Minnesota has already faced adversity with Kyler Murray suffering a concussion in Week 1 before returning in Week 3. Now Justin Jefferson comes out of Week 3 with a sprained ankle, though it's not expected to be serious.

Regardless, the Vikings are undefeated, with one of the stronger defenses in the league holding them up. Minnesota has allowed just 13.7 points per game while boasting a top-5 run defense at 85.7 rush yards.

On the other hand, the offense is still trying to figure itself out, but the talent is there, with Justin Jefferson still one of the best receivers in the league and Kevin O’Connell known for getting the most out of his quarterbacks. To put into perspective how strong the defense has been to this point, Minnesota ranks last in the league with just 238.3 total yards per game and are still 3-0.

A $10 trade on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl at 4% profits $224.25.

Faller: Philadelphia Eagles, 6% to 5%

It’s been close call after close call for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it’s starting to catch up with their Super Bowl price. The Eagles are a weak 2-1 team to this point. with a 2-point win over the Washington Commanders as 6-point favorites, a 4-point win over the Tennessee Titans as a touchdown favorite, and a blowout 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears as a field goal favorite.

Philadelphia needed a last-second touchdown to beat Tennessee, while the loss to the Bears came against third-string QB Case Keenum.

The Eagles have been a middling team on both sides of the ball to this point, averaging 18.3 points and 302.3 yards on offense and allowing 23 points and 320.3 yards on defense.

Trading $10 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at 5% profits $177.40.

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