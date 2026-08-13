Broncos vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The Denver Broncos had a near-dream season last year, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the Divisional Round. Unfortunately, disaster struck in the final series of the game as Bo Nix went down with an injury that would cause him to miss the AFC Championship Game, resulting in their Super Bowl run coming up short.

The Broncos will look to mimic their success from last year, and their journey will begin in Week 1 of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Kevin Stefanski era is set to begin in Atlanta as the Falcons try to end the NFC's longest playoff drought. Tua Tagovailoa was also brought over in the offseason, and he'll get the start in their first game of the preseason.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Broncos vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -4.5 (-108)

Falcons +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Broncos -198

Falcons +164

Total

OVER 39.5 (-118)

UNDER 39.5 (-102)

Broncos vs. Falcons How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 1

Date: Friday, August 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Broncos record: 0-0

Falcons record: 0-0

Broncos vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Kevin Stefanski is 8-7 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Sean Payton is 36-33 straight up and 36-33 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Broncos vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Atlanta Falcons

Tagovailoa and the rest of the Falcons starters are expected to be on the field for only about 10 plays, but they'll be a fascinating 10 plays nonetheless. The Falcons have been a consistent quarterback away from being a playoff team the past two seasons, so they're hoping he can deliver that for them this year. He's likely to be their regular-season starter, with Michael Penix Jr. yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 play.

Broncos vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

Both teams plan to play their starters for a series, except for Bo Nix, and both coaches have near .500 preseason records. That leaves us with little edge when it comes to determining which side to bet on.

I think the Falcons are being underrated as home underdogs. They have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, including young talent on defense. I also think the Broncos are being overrated heading into the 2026 season after a year where late-game variance went their way almost every week. That overrated notion has followed them into the preseason, so 4.5 points is too much to lay on them on the road in this spot.

I'll take the point with Atlanta.

Pick: Falcons +4.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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